LAFC makes an official transfer from Colombian Cristian Arango to Pachuca of Liga MX

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

LAFC officially announced today that it has transferred striker Cristian “Chicho” Arango to Pachuca of Mexico’s Liga MX. Arango, 27, joined Black & Gold on August 2, 2021, from Colombia’s Millonarios and made an immediate impact in MLS, winning the 2021 MLS Newcomer of the Year award after recording 14 goals and two assists in his first 17 games. Known as “Chicho”, Arango leaves LAFC as the third-leading scorer in LAFC history (30 goals in 51 MLS regular season games), behind Carlos Vela (79 goals in 139 games) and Diego Rossi (59 goals in 121 games).

The Colombia international was named a finalist for the 2022 MLS MVP award after a stellar season in which he helped LAFC win the Supporters’ Shield and the MLS Cup. He cemented his legacy in Los Angeles by scoring the winning goal in the 93rd minute of the Western Conference semi-final defeat by the Galaxy 3-2.

The 27-year-old has been interested in going abroad this winter and has been linked since last summer with the possibility of leaving LAFC, having been very clear in saying he wanted a better contract.

Recently, Arango was part of the Colombian national team that drew 0-0 against the United States in a friendly match.

