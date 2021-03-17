Let’s shake! The United States is calling 23 Europeans to attend the FIFA date

33 mins ago Leland Griffith

Mexico City /

The Choose us She announced her invitation to FIFA March dateWhere it highlights Of the 26 mentioned, 23 are active in European football, While the other three are players participating in MLS.

Star and Stripes actor to meet in Austria From March 20 to face two preparatory matches, which will be before that Jamaica H Northern Ireland On Austrian soil, on the twenty-fifth and twenty-eighth of this month, respectively.

“This is another step forward in strengthening our group in preparation for the Nations League, Gold Cup and World Cup Qualifiers. It’s great if you bring the group together to continue building relationships on and off the field.. We look forward to the different matches and challenges that you will bring up, “the team strategist said, Greg Berhalter.

American eclecticism will be full of young talent being forged in major European competitions as cases Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) Sergino Dist (Barcelona) and Tim Weah (Lille) to name a few.

These matches will help the Americans face the World Cup qualifiers at a later date Qatar 2022 From CONCACAFWhere they will face Mexico.

Who are the summoned from the United States?

Goalkeepers

  • Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge)
  • Chittoro Udonzi (Leicester City)
  • Zak Stephen (Manchester City)

Defenses

  • John Brooks (Wolfsburg)
  • Reggie Cannon (Boavista)
  • Sergio Dest (Barcelona)
  • Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls)
  • Matt Miyazga (Anderlecht)
  • Eric Palmer Brown (Vienna Austria)
  • Tim Ream (Fulham)
  • Brian Reynolds (Rome)
  • Chris Richards (Hoffenheim)
  • Anthony Robinson (Fulham)

Central fields

  • Brenden Aronson (Red Bull Salzburg)
  • Clin Acosta (Colorado Rapids)
  • Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig)
  • Luca de la Torre (Heracles)
  • Sebastian Lightgate (Los Angeles Galaxy)
  • Younes Moussa (Valencia)
  • Owen Utasoy (Wolverhampton)

In front of me

  • Daryl Dyke (Barnsley)
  • Nicholas Gioacchini (Caen)
  • Christian Pulisic (Chelsea)
  • Geo Reina (Borussia Dortmund)
  • Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen)
  • Tim Weah (Lille)

