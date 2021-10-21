Lidl will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80% (the environment): :: CSR commitment

10/21/2021 08:15:00 Aware of the global warming of the planet and the impact of its activity, Lidl, together with the Schwarz Group, of which it is part, has developed a climate strategy with the aim of contributing to the Paris Agreement and avoiding dangerous climate change, keeping global warming well below 2°C and ongoing efforts to limit 1.5°C percentage.

In this sense, in Spain, Lidl will work on Reduce your emissions Greenhouse gases (GHG) 80% until 2030 and to be Carbon neutral until the end of 2022. These goals will also affect sellers, as this will require those responsible for 75% of greenhouse gas emissions, a proprietary climate strategy based on a methodology science-based goals (science-based goals) Until 2026.

Constant search for practical solutions to reduce carbon dioxide emissions 2 The focus of Lidl has been in Spain in recent years, since 2018, thanks to various initiatives, its direct emissions have decreased by 44% *.

For this reduction in carbon dioxide emissions 2 also contributed to it, Since 2018, 100% of the electricity used by Lidl in Spain is from renewable sourcesThat is, four years before the group’s 2022 target.

Companies play an important role in ensuring that global temperature targets are met. Our commitment is based on science-based goals because we believe this is the only real way to evolve toward a low-carbon economy that helps fight climate change. Only in Spain in recent years have we implemented several initiatives that have led us to be a benchmark in CO2 reduction 2 promoting sustainable measures in the field of logistics, building our institutions or managing our waste”, Confirms Michaela Richell, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility at Lidl Spain.

Lidl Spain: concrete measures

In our country, Lidl is working to achieve the goals of its strategy to combat climate change through specific measures related to: its initiative plastic reset, the program carbon emissions, The waste management, The effective construction and the sustainable logistics.

By decomposition, plastic is a major source of greenhouse gases. To meet its reduction goals, by 2025, the supermarket chain in Spain will reduce the use of plastic by 20% and will provide 100% recyclable packaging of its own brand products, as well as ensure that it contains 25% recycled plastic.

“Having pioneered the disposal of plastic bags, we are currently immersed in improving our packaging, trying to find alternative materials, reducing plastic, making it easier to recycle or betting on recycled materials, ensuring that product quality remains the same. Our customers today can Verification with the Green Packaging seal that we have already changed the packaging of nearly 300 of our private label products.‘, he explains Michaela Richell.

Only by using compostable bags to replace plastic bags, more than 750 tons of carbon dioxide were prevented 2 This is equivalent to the electricity consumption of more than 130 homes in one year*. Not surprisingly, the company has also been a leader in providing more sustainable solutions to its customers, such as the limitless reusable mesh bags for fruits and vegetables, with the specific goal of reducing plastic and promoting reuse.

carbon emissions

To achieve the goal of being carbon neutral, Lidl calculates the greenhouse gas emissions that are generated directly during its activity. Its goal is that until the end of 2022 it can offset all the greenhouse gases the company itself generates in certified projects that protect the climate.

Currently a full range of products vegetables Vemondo (+190 reference) is considered carbon neutral, which means that all greenhouse emissions that are generated through the supply chain of these products during manufacturing, packaging or transportation, are offset by three projects approved by Climate partner. Specifically, they are: Promoting renewable energy in India, making water potable in Eritrea and contributing to reforestation in Uganda (more information at lidl.es/clima)

waste management

100% of the waste managed by Lidl is recycled in its logistics platforms on the peninsula, while 85% of the waste managed in its warehouses is returned to warehouses via reverse logistics. During the last year alone, Lidl managed to recycle more than 100,000 tons of waste, preventing the emission of more than 48,200 tons of greenhouse gases, contributing to the achievement of global goals.

Lidl is currently the only distributor in Spain to achieve Zero Waste (AENOR) certification across all of its logistics platforms on the peninsula. Another of Lidl’s projects to reduce greenhouse gases is its goal of reducing food waste by 30% by 2025 and by 50% by 2030 through various initiatives aiming on the one hand to find a solution before having to withdraw an item from sale, and on the other, to find an outlet for products suitable for consumption. In this sense, the company became the first company to certify its Food Waste Reduction Management System (SG-MDA) in all its stores and logistics centers in Spain through Bureau Veritas.

effective construction

To reduce carbon emissions from its work centers, Lidl has more than tripled its production of photovoltaic cells between 2017 and 2020. During this period, the chain has invested more than 13 million euros in the installation of more than 100 photovoltaic plants, covering so far a total area of ​​106,101 m 2 with the company’s commitment to double its number until 2022. To date, the generated energy is equivalent to the average consumption of more than 4200 homes.

Of the total production of photovoltaic cells generated in Spain in 2020, Lidl is responsible for 0.13% of it, thus achieving the European target imposed on Spain in terms of renewable production *.

The use of self-depreciation facilities, along with other measures, has allowed Lidl to obtain two of the most prestigious sustainable building certifications in the world, such as BREEAM and Green Seals, which are very rare in the distribution sector.

sustainable logistics

The use of natural gas-powered trucks for vehicles has allowed Lidl to save 3.4 tons of CO2 emissions 2 For every 100 kilometers traveled, between 2018 and 2020. The chain currently has a fleet of 100 vehicles of this type and plans to increase it by 15% before 2023.

The use of natural gas-powered trucks in combination with other measures, such as direct supply from the supplier to the store without going through logistics platforms or the use of large trucks to make better use of travel, has allowed Lidl to reduce its logistics carbon footprint by 30% in the years the last four.

Thanks to this achievement, Lidl was the first company in the distribution sector to receive the second Lean & Green Star, an international initiative aimed at encouraging companies to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions from logistical activities to achieve the goals set at the carbon neutral Paris climate summit.