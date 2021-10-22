IMF: Mexico’s inflation is imported from the US

51 mins ago Mia Thompson

Mexico City (apro). – Nigel Chalk, Acting Director of the Western Hemisphere Department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), considered that the escalation in the cost of goods and services in Mexico is “imported inflation from the United States”, but also pointed out that there is an upward trend in prices due to internal factors.

“We see that inflation expectations are well anchored in the country,” he commented during a press conference presenting the regional economic outlook for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Nigel Chuck considered that Mexico “recovers quickly after the epidemic, with growth above 6 percent, which is very good.”

