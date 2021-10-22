Economics, Growth and the Rule of Law – El Sol de Mazatlán

The accepted pacifist concept with regard to the general characteristics of the rule of law, is that it includes the rule of law, the division of powers, the legality of the administration (that its actions comply with the law, with adequate judicial oversight) and the existence of fundamental rights and freedoms that are formally guaranteed (in the constitution and laws) and which can be materially realized . Therefore, in Global Justice Project 2021 The rule of law is said to be an indispensable component of sustainable development. In the introduction to this project, it was reported that on September 24, 2012, the high-level meeting on the rule of law took place in United nations (United nations). “Its member states and a large high-level representation of civil society organized by consensus have reached a historic joint declaration in which the rule of law and development are defined as closely interrelated and mutually interacting variables. This declaration states that “the advancement of the rule of law is essential to sustainable and inclusive economic growth, and development sustainable development, the eradication of poverty and hunger, and the full realization of human rights and fundamental freedoms”.

In the case of Mexico, the results for the 2020-2021 edition of the Index show persistent challenges in virtually all dimensions of the rule of law and are worrisome elements, although key gaps continue to be recorded in the areas of justice, security, corruption and regulatory compliance. According to the WJP, the lowest indicators were those that evaluate the efficiency and effectiveness of law enforcement and administration systems and the factor that measures respect for due process of people accused of a crime (which includes presumption of innocence, equality and lack of discrimination, dignified treatment, adequate defense and access to a public trial before a competent and impartial judge ).

in the title “absence of corruption‘, WJP in file Rule of Law Index 2021, has Mexico in 135th place out of the 139 countries studied, above the Democratic Republic of the Congo (139th, last place), Cambodia (138), Cameroon (137) and Uganda (136) and below countries on our continent such as the dictatorship of Venezuela (129), the populist in Bolivia (131), Paraguay (125), Honduras (122), Nicaraguan dictatorship (116), Colombia (101), Panama (91), populism in Brazil (80) and populism in Argentina (63), Costa Rica (37) and Chile (27) ). In 2019, Mexico ranked 117th and 121st in 2020. The decline and decline is evident and evident so far this administration. The song that corruption sweeps up the stairs from top to bottom is ridiculous and sarcastic, as an attack on intelligence.

There are many examples of this marked deterioration in the administration of justice, respect for due process, the presumption of innocence and public corruption. The persecution of scientists by the Prosecutor General’s Office (the prosecutor’s office is not at all independent) is a symptom of this situation, as it is aimed at intimidating scientists, damaging their reputations, for criticizing government budget policies, and for their failure. Government policies in the field of science. Even the most prestigious international scientific journal temper nature Nonsense has arrived. More than 50 universities and professional societies — including the US National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) — have written open letters and opinion articles condemning the accusation: “We share the concern of many members of the international scientific community that our Mexican scientific colleagues are being harassed and intimidated,” NASEM wrote. In a letter dated October 6 to Lopez Obrador. “In addition to the disturbing human rights aspects of their situation, we are concerned that actions against our colleagues may have a chilling effect on the broader Mexican scientific community.”

And in the title “Commitment to the rule of law“, The Rule of Law Index 2021 In the WJP, Mexico ranks 113th out of the 139 countries studied, with Venezuela, spoiled dictator Lopez Obrador, ranked last. Our country ranks among Madagascar (112), Angola (114), Sudan (116), Turkey (117), the Republic of the Congo (118) and the Islamic Republic of Iran (119). This low adherence to the rule of law translates into the fact that the government does not guarantee legal security and certainty to the governed. The government does not honor contracts, and does not protect private property, so investments are kept away and neither new jobs nor good jobs are created. A few weeks ago, the largest outflow of capital from the Mexican stock exchange was recorded at about 4 billion dollars (millions of dollars). All because of the setback and uncertainty of a regressive and destructive energy reform. This year is shaping up to be the second in a row to see a historic capital inflow. Foreign direct investment decreased by 27 percent in 2021 compared to 2020, and increased from $22 billion to $9 billion. This year, it was reported that 249.140 million pesos were invested by foreigners in Mexico in government instruments. Departures to October 7 represent 97% of all historic departures for 2020. The cancellation of Texcoco Airport in 2018 collapsed the economy even before the pandemic and will cost five billion dollars in compensation. With the counter-energy reform, if direct investments in the sector by international private firms actually exceed $44 billion, and sources close to major international law firms estimate that if the law is approved on its current terms, orders will reach up to $200 billion, our ability to question For irrationality will have no limits anymore.