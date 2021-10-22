United States of America | Latinas earn the same income in 22 months as white men in one year | NNDC | Economie

A Latino woman in the United States had to work nearly 10 more months to earn the same salaries as a white man in 2020, according to Equal Pay Day, prepared by the nongovernmental organization UnidosUS, which warns that COVID-19 has not done more and is exacerbating the problem. The situation is already precarious for this group.

Work began on January 1, 2020, and Latinas received the same salary on Thursday, October 21, which the white man received last year, the organization, the main advocate for the rights of the Hispanic community, which amounts to 62.1 million people in the country according to the latest census, said the organization.

before pandemicThe rate of female integration into the labor force was nine times that of the rest of the country’s women, but this increase was not converted into wages. For every dollar a white man earns, Latinas earn an average of $0.57; Asians 0.90; and white, 0.71.

This group recorded 1.7 more cases of COVID-19 of eggs. Between February and April 2020, the unemployment rate for Latinas rose from 5% to more than 20%. Although Latinas now stand at 8.5%, Latinas still “find structural barriers to earning the same wages,” the report says.

“Latinas are overrepresented in low-paying jobs where telecommuting opportunities are scarce or non-existent, and even before the pandemic, benefits such as sick leave or family leave were lacking.”, denounced the authors of the report.

In May 2021, 67% of Latinas ages 25-54 were employed, compared to 71% before the pandemic, which means 4% lost or had to quit their jobs to take care of family.

According to a report by the University of Los Angeles on this community, cited by the organization, Latinas worked primarily in services that suffered the most from the incarceration it caused. COVID-19.

But even in jobs that require more training, Latinas pay lower than those of the rest of the groups, he warns. UnidosUS.

At a general level, Equal Pay Day in the United States was last March 24.