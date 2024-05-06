A total of 233 people were rescued in Texas after heavy rains and flooding

Miami.- Rain And Floods Continues this Sunday in the Southeast texas, United Stateas they had to be saved by now 233 people and 164 petsAlthough no injuries or deaths were reported, according to the Harris County Emergency Management Office.

The authorities of this county and the authorities of Jasper, Newton and Tyler asked residents not to let their guard down, given that all of them are still under flood warnings.

Likewise, Houston remains on alert with up to 76 milliliters of rain expected to fall on Sunday, as does other parts of Southeast Texas, with isolated areas that could receive up to 76 milliliters of rain, according to the state's local office. National Weather Service.

Read also: Texas authorities warn of flood risks and order evacuation

Local authorities warned of this in Houston, where emergency orders were issued evacuationFlash floods can also occur.

{{#values}} {{#ap}}



{{/ap}} {{^ap}}



{{/ap}} {{/values}}



They are also possible Dangerous winds, He praises Large size and Tornadoes Isolated during the day, although rain is expected to eventually taper off.

However, even as the storms subside, local authorities have warned that river flooding could continue over the next few days, with historic records possible.

Read also: More than 170 people rescued after floods in Texas

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), rivers in East Texas will peak within the next 24 hours, after which “the recession will be slow, as many rivers will remain above ‘major flood’ levels through the middle of this week.”

Some parts of this area could experience flooding near the area, Jeremy Justice of the Harris County Flood Control District said Saturday. Record levels Recorded by the devastating Hurricane Harvey in 2017.







Join our channel



EL UNIVERSAL is now available on Whatsapp from your mobile device, find out the most relevant news of the day, opinion articles, entertainment, trends and more.



EL UNIVERSAL is now available on Whatsapp from your mobile device, find out the most relevant news of the day, opinion articles, entertainment, trends and more.

Mt/mg