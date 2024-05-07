On May 9, the Pope will announce the decree registering the 2025 Jubilee

As indicated by the Office for Liturgical Celebrations of the Supreme Pontiff, on Thursday, May 9, at 5:30 p.m., in St. Peter's Basilica, the Holy Father will preside over the delivery and reading of the bull of the inscription of the following book. Jubilee year 2025, at the second vespers of the Feast of the Ascension of the Lord.

Vatican News

Following the tradition of the Church, and coinciding with the Feast of the Ascension of the Lord, His Holiness Pope Francis will announce, next Thursday, May 9, the decree calling for the Jubilee of the year 2025, as part of the celebration of the second Vespers of the Time of the Lord. The Solemnity of the Ascension of the Lord, which the Supreme Pontiff will preside over in St. Peter's Basilica at 5.30pm Rome time, the decree of the next Jubilee Inscription will be read and published, indicating the start and end dates of the Divine Liturgy. year.

Bull call to jubilee

Church tradition is to announce each jubilee by publishing the papal bull (or papal bull). By “pola” we mean an official document, generally written in Latin, sealed with the seal of the pope, and whose shape gives the document its name. Initially, the seal was made of lead, and bore on the face the image of the holy apostles Peter and Paul, and the name of the Supreme Pontiff on the other side. Later, the ink stamp replaced the metal stamp, but it continued to be used on more important documents.





Jubilee of Mercy slogan

Characteristics of Taurus

Not only is this papal document distinguished by its indication of the beginning and end dates of the Year of Grace, but each papal decree is identified by its initial words. For example, Saint John Paul II called the Great Jubilee of 2000 a bull The incarnation is a mystery (“The Mystery of the Incarnation”), while Pope Francis called for the Extraordinary Jubilee of Mercy (2015-2016) with the Bull Misericordiae vultus (“The Face of Mercy”). Revolts begin with the name of the Pope (without the number), followed by his official dignity. Bishop (Bishop) and title Serving the servant of God (Servant of the servants of God). For example, in Francisco's case: “Franciscus, Episcopus, Service of God.”.





Old papal document

Jubilee logo

At the end of June 2022, the official logo for Jubilee 2025 was presented, after the Department for the Promotion of New Evangelization organized a competition with a high participation rate: 294 proposals were received from 213 cities and 48 different countries.

The logo represents four stylized shapes indicating humanity coming from the four corners of the earth. They embrace each other and indicate the solidarity and brotherhood that unites people. The first number is clinging to the cross. It is a sign not only of the faith that embraces us, but also of the hope that can never be abandoned, because we always need it, especially in the times when we need it most.





Jubilee 2025 logo

It is useful to observe the surrounding waves moving, because they show that life's journey does not always pass through calm waters. Often, personal experiences and world events require a stronger call to hope. Therefore, it is necessary to focus on the lower part of the cross, which elongates and turns into an anchor and imposes itself on the movement of the waves. We know very well that the anchor has been used as a metaphor for hope. In fact, a hope anchor is the name given in nautical terms to a spare anchor used by boats to perform emergency maneuvers that stabilizes the boat during storms.

Do not forget that the image shows how the pilgrim's journey is not an individual event, but rather a collective event that carries an increasingly dynamic imprint that moves more and more towards the Cross. The cross is not static, but dynamic, bending towards humanity, going out to meet it and not leaving it alone, offering the certainty of presence and the security of hope.

Finally, the Jubilee 2025 logo stands out in green: Pilgrims in Speem.