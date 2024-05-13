Catalonia elections: Socialists achieve victory in Catalonia and pro-independence forces will not be able to form a government

caption, The Socialists, led by Salvador Illa, emerged as the majority party in the Catalan Parliament.

The Catalan Socialist Party, led by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, won regional elections in Catalonia, while pro-independence parties lost ground.

Under the leadership of former Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa, the planetarium's scientific council made significant progress to become the clear winner on Sunday.

After counting 99% of the votes, he won 42 seats Of the 68 who represent the absolute majority.

Support for independence has fallen to 42%, since 2017 when it reached 49%, according to the Catalan government's Statistics Institute.

