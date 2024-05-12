In which states of Mexico can it be seen this weekend? – Finance

This happened during the early hours of last Friday, May 10 One of the most impressive scientific phenomena in the world: Anwar Al Qutb. You missed it? Don't feel bad, because It is likely that they will be able to see them again during this Saturday night and in the following days.

The northern lights occurred after a solar storm It was caused by a series of solar flares and coronal mass ejections Which is directed towards the ground.

Scientific authorities had planned that the northern lights could only be admired in different regions of the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada, however, They were also visible in different regions of our country.

These are some entities from Mexico Where you can see the northern lights During this Saturday:

Chihuahua

Hermosillo

Zacatecas

So far You can't tell if Pole lights It will be visible in some other entities in the country.

How long will this phenomenon last?

According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), The phenomenon Of the northern lights It may extend over the next few days.

In other words, the northern lights could not only be visible last Friday, May 10, but could continue throughout the weekend and into the early days of next week.

How are the northern lights formed?

The northern lights begin to form This happens in the Sun when electrically charged ionic particles stream from its surface.

Then the solar wind is formed, and when it approaches the Earth, its magnetic field rejects some of these particles. However, some ions can become trapped in the Earth's ionosphere, and begin colliding with oxygen and nitrogen molecules in the Earth's atmosphere.

At the precise moment this happens, It begins releasing energy that generates a bright aura Around the poles, as National Geographic explains.

What effects can solar storms cause?

Geomagnetic storms, known as solar storms, They do not pose a danger to the inhabitants of the Earth But they are excellent chance to Enjoy the magnificent northern lights.

However, solar storms Yes, it can cause potential impacts on different sectors.; For example, a severe geomagnetic storm in 2003 caused power outages in Sweden and damaged electrical transformers in South Africa. Other services may also be affected, such as: