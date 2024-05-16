The Israeli army releases a video showing gunmen storming a United Nations facility in Gaza

(CNN) — The Israeli military has asked the United Nations to investigate the presence of fighters at a UN facility in southern Gaza after a video was released showing armed men at the door of the building.

Drone images released by the IDF on Tuesday, and identified by CNN, show armed men near vehicles bearing the UN logo at a logistics facility of the United Nations Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA). Rafah, which served as a main point for the distribution of humanitarian aid. The IDF said the footage was filmed on May 11, three days before the IDF published it. CNN cannot independently verify the date the video was filmed.

UNRWA, the main UN agency operating in Gaza, said it “cannot verify the authenticity or content” of the video, but said it was “likely” that the video showed an UNRWA warehouse that was evacuated last week.

“UNRWA condemns the use of UN facilities by any party to a conflict for military or combat purposes. We have repeatedly called for independent investigations and accountability for the blatant disregard for the lives, facilities and operations of UN staff,” Juliette Touma, UNRWA spokesperson, said in a statement. We reiterate our call on all parties to the conflict to respect the inviolability and neutrality of United Nations facilities. Under no circumstances should anyone possess or use weapons in a United Nations facility.

Touma said that UNRWA employees received orders to evacuate the facility last week “for their safety,” in accordance with Israeli military orders to evacuate parts of eastern Rafah. He confirmed that UNRWA employees left vehicles and flour at the facilities.

The Israeli military said that the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories, the Israeli agency charged with coordinating humanitarian aid to Gaza, shared its findings with “senior officials in the international community,” including officials at the United Nations.

“This is a worrying phenomenon,” IDF spokesman Major Nir Dinar told CNN. He added, “This is not the first time we have witnessed the presence of armed individuals in United Nations facilities and vehicles.”

Dinar said that the army “did not attack the fighters or the vehicles because it was clear that they were in UN facilities and near UN personnel.” However, the IDF has carried out attacks against UN facilities in the past, including the same facility in eastern Rafah in March, according to a video of the attack released by the IDF at the time.

It is unclear whether the militants shown in the IDF drone footage are part of Hamas or other militant groups in Gaza.

The Israeli army published the video clip a day after a United Nations employee was killed and another was injured when the car he was driving, which bore the United Nations logo, was attacked in Rafah. The United Nations said it believed a tank fired on the car, and the Israeli military said the incident was “under review.”