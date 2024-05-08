Raw fruits that help heal the liver

the fruit Vegetables top the ranking of the most recommended foods for skin care. health. Their great diversity and worldwide presence, since ancient times, have allowed them to be part of the diet of many civilizations, and some of these civilizations have included them as major components of traditional medicine.

Fruit for liver health. Source: Pixabay

Each fruit and vegetable has its own benefits for our health and that is why today we will tell you about loquat, A fruit Originally from southeastern China and later reached different parts of the world. Its properties are beneficial to our health, especially the liver.

about him LiverThe Mayo Clinic Institute indicates that it is an organ the size of a football and is necessary to be able to digest food and get rid of those toxic substances that inhabit our body. Some problems related to liver health may be due to genetics, virus, obesity, or alcohol consumption, among other factors.

To care health In the liver, specialists pay special attention to the type of diet we follow. This is why loquat is a fruit included in those recommended for this purpose, because, according to the Argentine Wildlife Foundation, it has very important and beneficial properties.

Loquat is fruit When eaten raw, it provides the body with minerals such as phosphorus, iron, calcium, magnesium and sulfur. In addition, it contains a high percentage of vitamins A, C and group B2, as well as carotenoids, which are the primary pigments of vitamin A. These contributions are very important for our health in general, but especially for liver health.

For these contributions, and this fruit It helps those who suffer from constipation and high cholesterol because it acts as a diuretic. Furthermore, the International Journal of Molecular Sciences highlights that medlar protects the liver and reduces the risk of inflammation in this organ. The latter is due to its contribution of anti-inflammatory nutrients and antioxidants responsible for preventing the accumulation of fat in the body.







