to caution! They warn of a dangerous geomagnetic storm on Friday

Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC(For the National Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)Noah) Issue an alert Severe geomagnetic storm (G4) Friday night, May 10.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) indicated on its website that this decision was made after a series of… Solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs) that began on May 8.

Space meteorologists warned that in addition to the severe geomagnetic storm warning, “other solar flares could lead to geomagnetic storms over the weekend.”

According to NOAA, large A group of spots Solar flares have produced several moderate to strong solar flares since Wednesday at 5:00 a.m. ET. He warned that at least five eruptions were linked to a coronal eruption that appeared to be targeting Earth.

It is a natural phenomenon that occurs during explosions or… Explosions on the surface of the sun (known as coronal mass ejection). Projectiles cause geomagnetic storms when they are directed toward Earth.

These explosions release large amounts of… amounts of energy In the form of radiation

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), geomagnetic storms can affect infrastructure in near-Earth orbit and in outer space. The earth's surfaceWhich may lead to disruption of communications, electrical grid, navigation, radio and satellite operation.

SWPC has already notified the operators of these systems so that they can take preventive measures.

Meanwhile, geomagnetic storms can also produce amazing excitement Northern lights On the ground. The intense geomagnetic storm includes the possibility of seeing the aurora as far south as Alabama and northern California.

