How to use cloves to attract money according to Feng Shui

he ClovesAnd its scientific name Syzygium aromaticumIt is one of the most widely used spices in cooking, but it also has beneficial properties for health, as there are those who consume it to improve digestion, prevent constipation, or benefit from its antiseptic, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties.

inside Feng shui he Cloves It is considered a A plant that promotes abundance in the home. Therefore, it is recommended to use these spices to activate energy Positive and Attract abundance and prosperity.

How to attract wealth with cloves according to Feng Shui?

According to Web Panorama the clove It is one of the best ways to Increase wealthTo do this, the portal recommends placing cloves in strategic places either in your home or in your work office. For the magical properties of this spice to take effect, cloves must be placed in a specific plant, Sansevieria.

You should put three clove Inside the bowl, this will represent… Luck, protection and money.

Credits: Ladislav Kubis – iStock

On social networks such as Tik Tok They also recommend Carry 3 cloves with you, either in your purse or in a red bagfrom here You will attract money almost. Beside that It will keep envy and bad energies away.

Did you already know the properties of cloves? How do you see, perform Rituals to attract wealth Prospering is very easy and you can do it with items you have at home.