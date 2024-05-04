Mexico has the best drink in the whole world…and no, it's not tequila and it doesn't contain alcohol

Mexico He has gained worldwide fame not only for his exemplary dishes, but also for his drinks, and the proof is that Our country has the best drink in the whole world…and no, it's not tequila and it doesn't contain alcohol.

Both tequila and mezcal are the spirits that have aroused the greatest interest among foreign visitors and are therefore the ones that have given our lands the greatest fame throughout the world.

However, we excel not only in intoxicating products, but also in those that can be consumed by children, youth and adults.

What is the best drink in the whole world in Mexico?

The drink considered the best in the world and which tops the list of TasteAtlas's 100 Best Non-Alcoholic Drinks is nothing more and nothing less than fresh water..

This traditional liquid received a 4.7-star rating in the online culinary guide dedicated to reviewing and rating dishes and drinks from around the world, based on culinary expert reviews and research articles on famous ingredients and dishes.

This way is how Fresh water They outperformed other drinks like Mango Lassi (India), Chai Masala (India), Lollada (Colombia), Hojicha (Japan), Thai Iced Tea (Thailand), Cafe (Cuba), Ceylon Black Tea (Sri Lanka), and others. .

However, other than Mexican drinks Which does not contain alcohol and which also managed to sneak into the top 100 list TasteAtlas They are: Horchata (15th place), Liquid (29th), Christmas Punk (34th), Sangrita (35th), Chelat (36th), Atole (60th), Café de Roca (63rd), Tiget (68th), Tibache (79th). ). and Bozol (83).

What is fresh water?

Let us remember that Fresh water They are non-alcoholic drinks made from a mixture of seasonal fruits, flowers, seeds and grains, which are mixed with sugar and water.

Although they have achieved great popularity in Mexican lands, this drink is also prepared in Central American and Caribbean countries and in Mexican food establishments located in the United States and Canada.

Although there is a wide range of fresh waters or flavored waters, as they are also known, the most traditional flavors are Jamaican, horchata, lemon, tamarind, guava, mango, orange, cucumber, and others.

However, thanks to the huge variety of fruits and seeds that Mexico has, we can also enjoy the fresh waters of watermelon, cantaloupe, papaya, sapote, strawberries, pineapple, gobo, soursop, passion fruit, and others; And more exotic flavors like chilacayuta, mame almond, zucchini, beet, alfalfa and barley.