These are the plants you should have at home to repel cockroaches

Once in Cockroaches Decided to invade your home, they become Epidemic It is difficult to eliminate, despite constant use Pesticide And home remedies for Eliminate them.

For this reason, it's best to take precautions to keep your home free of these pesky things Insects Which is associated with poor hygiene habits. Fortunately, there is a natural way to do this that will also help your garden look beautiful.

the Floors They always give a new outlook to interior spaces, so this trick to get rid of cockroaches will also make decor Than any room has more life.

According to the site specializing in home care, Architectural Digest México, with their help Floors Cockroaches can be kept away, especially if you live in extremely hot areas.

Laurel

This plant is also used in cooking because of its strong flavour, and bay leaf can be used in it cockroach Enter your home, because they are not attracted to them Smell From its leaves.

street

Another option that has a unique scent is to have a bowl near the door that, in addition to keeping cockroaches away, will prevent other insects from wanting to nest in your home. Remember to always keep it fresh to activate its power scent It has better effect.

Lavender

If too strong smells aren't to your liking, there's another option that's gentle on the nose and eyes and will keep cockroaches away. rose lavender

Lemon grass

Also known as herb From lemon, this plant has a citrus scent that freshens the entrance to your home or garden, while working against annoying insects.

