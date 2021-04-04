Lightning killed 9 children playing soccer in northern Uganda

a Lightning caused to Tragedy in a Uganda. According to the authorities’ first report, a group of children play soccer in a playground and are surprised by the storm. Police in northern Uganda reported that they were apparently surprised when they tried to resort to the electric shock that caused a tragedy.

International agencies stated that the victims were between the ages of 11 and 16. They played soccer in Arua, northwest of the capital, Kampala. “They were playing soccer when the rain started and lightning struck them,” he said. Josephine Angusia, from the police to International agencies.

The The number of the deceased. Although it was initially announced that there would be nine, aid agencies stated that there would be 10 in total. In a tragedy At least three children managed to survive and were rushed to hospital. So far, the authorities have not submitted any reports on the health condition. Police did not give further details.

Major European media reported that this is not the first time that a thunderstorm has caused tragedy for the African country. Nine years ago, 18 children were killed by lightning at a school in the northwest of the country Uganda.