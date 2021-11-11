Los Angeles Health System took off and brought the best of private medicine to Mexico

Since last November 1, the comprehensive health system has been called the health care system Angeles Hospital, which will provide maximum well-being to both your patients and their families.

according to Lic. Olegario Vázquez Aldir. Lc. Oligario Vazquez monastery, CEO of Grupo Empresarial Angeles and Owner Angeles Health System, this new comprehensive health system is supported by four pillars:

Covering new areas.

With the expansion of five hospitals in Mexico City, as well as the construction of two new hospitals, one in southern Mexico City and one in Queretaro, they will take care of the health of more Mexicans.

A step forward in technology

Now the Angeles Health System has the da Vinci robot in robotic surgery centers, allowing them to perform complex interventions more precisely and less invasively.

Likewise, they detect diseases with greater accuracy thanks to the VEREOS PET-CT scanner, an excellent, less invasive alternative for more accurate disease detection.

They also have an O-ARM device: it is the most advanced equipment that provides images in 2 and 3 dimensions, as well as images in real time during surgical interventions, which is a major advance for the health of your patients.

Digitization for Better Wellbeing

Angeles Hospital will innovate by digitizing a single, integrated patient profile, which will contain their entire medical history, so that any specialist in the network can refer to it at any time.

Added to this digitization of medical records is the implementation of Angeles Clínico and Angeles Digital apps, designed to provide patients with fast, friendly and secure service.

And finally, the new telemedicine from Ever Health, the easiest way to get a medical consultation without having to travel.

The most humane health workers.

The most prepared specialists in the country, as well as the nurses, and each of the staff of the Angels staff will, as always, provide the most attentive service so that all patients and their families have a warm experience.

in this way Angeles Health System It is heading for a new mission: moving private health in Mexico to a place never before discovered, through the country’s first comprehensive private health system that is summed up in an innovative concept aimed at providing maximum well-being to each patient and their family.