Luca Barca, New Marketing Director for Adecco, Professionals

Luca Barca has been appointed Marketing Director in Spain for the Adecco GroupConsultant in the human resources sector. Born in Barcelona, ​​Italy, he holds a degree in economics from Bocconi University in Milan and an MBA from the University of Economics and Trade in Turin.

Luca Barca has more than twenty years of experience in the marketing sector. He started his career at the Fiat Group in 2001 as Area Manager, and after holding various positions of responsibility at the Turin headquarters, in 2007 he was appointed Marketing Director of Alfa Romeo in Spain. After experience with an advertising agency specializing in digital marketing, he returned to Fiat Chrysler Group as Marketing Director for Fiat & Abarth Portugal. Since 2013, he was responsible for the marketing of the Group’s brands at the Iberian level until he was appointed in 2017 Marketing Director for Fiat and Abarth for Spain.

From that position, Luca Barca will be in charge Continuing the digital transformation of marketing For the company, cementing the new brands positioning of the Group and cementing Adecco España as the most admired and pioneering HR consulting firm, able to provide a unique experience for workers and companies through the best talent and constant innovation.