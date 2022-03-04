Macron believes ‘the worst is yet to come’ in Ukraine after call with Putin

The French President He concluded that “the worst is yet to come” in The conflict in UkraineAnd the one dimension phone conversation With the Russian president who told him Determined to attack The presidency stated that it could “control” the entire country.

at The conversation lasted an hour and a halfAs Russian President Vladimir Putin said to his French counterpart, Emmanuel MacronThat the Russian operation was going “according to plans” and that it could “intensify” if the Ukrainians did not accept its terms, it said Thursday. Office of the French President.

The President (Macron) predicted that the worst was yet to come, as a result of what President Putin had told him,” explained an adviser to the French president who requested anonymity.

The Elysee Palacethe seat of the French presidency, indicated that the initiative PBX Between the two leaders (the third since the start of the invasion on February 24) was Putin who wanted to “inform” Macron “the situation and intentions, within the framework of an honest dialogue” between these two leaders.

Macron replied to Putin’s accusations About Ukraine who stated that he “made a grave mistake with the Ukrainian regime”, and that he was “not a Nazi”. “You make up stories, you look for excuses,” the French president would have told him, according to the Elysee, who insisted, “You’re not lying.”

This interview made it possible to reconsider the differences, to tell President Putin the truth, but also, “unfortunately”, to confirm his “determination to follow the military operation to the end.”

Ukrainians are fighting bravely. “Nothing is guaranteed, but the relationship of forces is totally unbalanced,” the Elysee said, referring to Macron’s “pessimism” at the end of the discussion.

The The French president confirmed Its goal is to “tighten sanctions” against Russiabecause it is “a very powerful instrument, as we saw in the fall of the ruble.”

Emp