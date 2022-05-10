Martín Guzmán and a letter of seduction for US companies investing in Argentina

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

This is Tuesday United States Chamber of Commerce in Argentina to organize American Chamber of Commerce Summit in Cairo 2022an event that seeks to discuss The economic, social and political context of the countryDiscuss alternatives to national development.

The event, which takes place at the Icon Hotel in Puerto Madero all day, takes place under the banner “Let’s build a sustainable country”. Among the keynote speakers are the Minister of Economy, Martin Guzman; and productive development, You kill Colvas; city ​​government chief, Horacio Rodriguez Laretta; United States Ambassador to Argentina, Mark Stanley; and the Speaker of Parliament, serge massa.

Criticism of the “third Kirchnerism” and defense of course: the government’s coordinated response to the CFK of the economy

Martin Guzmin answers Christina Kirchner’s criticisms, one by one: the dollar, inflation, emissions and social plans

Shortly after Larita’s speech, a Guzman Show It is he who generates the most expectations among the more than 1,000 attendees in the business room that comes together 620 companies from 42 subjects: President of the Palacio de Hacienda in an important week, marked by public hearings of the increase in electricity and gas and the rate of inflation for the month of April.

In addition, after the call of the Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner a “Discussing” the conflicting ideas facing the ruling party todayMinisters Guzmán and Kulfas follow Albertista’s plan to respond to the Vice President in a kind of public debate that deals not only with the current economy, but also with the three Kirchner governments.

Along these lines, on Monday the Economy Minister opened the week by responding to criticism from Christina Kirchner and Defend the model set by his administration. In addition, he ignited internal strife with blows that affected the eight years that the former president was in power.

News under development.

