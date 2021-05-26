Measures and accounts to improve the quality of life | Economie

Usually a person’s quality of life is related to their economic situation and nothing is further from the truth. What indicates the quality of life are those situations, both physical and emotional, that offer complete well-being to a person.

It is true that economic stability can facilitate this relief since then By not worrying about money and expenses, you can enjoy other types of activities more calmly. Actions such as buying a car or raising an option to order it The second mortgage Enjoying a vacation home can increase your quality of life based on money. But this is not the only factor that affects a person’s well-being.

What are the indicators that determine the quality of human life?

Factors associated with a person’s quality of life can be divided into three different groups:

Basically, objective values ​​must be taken into account, as the above-mentioned socio-economic level, as well as health most importantly, is presented. These are measurable and can be measured at any time.

On the other hand, there are subjective indicators, those related to the personal freedom of each individual, their happiness and other types of non-measurable elements, which are directly related to the feelings and emotions of each individual.

Finally, we find the social and cultural environment to which each individual belongs; A person who lives in the United States and another who lives in Uganda, for example, will not understand quality of life the same way. In this sense, value each one, the proposed goals and one’s personal expectations that one also enters into.

Improvements in Quality of Life: Economy and Enjoyment

As we mentioned above, the disposable income of an individual does not directly determine his quality of life, but as we have seen in the previous point, it is one of the factors that help in determining it.

for this reason, It is important to have a good financial base, to remove funds from your list of worries And the ability to use it as a means of enjoyment. To do this, it is important to consider a series of measures that will improve the economic situation of each one:

First of all, it is imperative to change the mindset towards a more positive vision. Understand that money is not an end in itself, but a means to achieve something greater, such as the quality of life mentioned above. This will help reduce anxiety.

Now, to improve the local economy and the ability to start having fun, it is necessary to observe the main savings guidelines, starting with designing and creating a budget for personal income and expenses, prepared month after month, conveniently for a year. This must be achieved, although with time it can be modified or reconfigured.

It is necessary to create an emergency fund. We must not confuse it with a provident fund, because the latter is designed to spend on something that provides greater satisfaction, such as a car, vacation or any other whim. The contingency fund will be used to cover expenses in some adverse situations.

It is important to try to increase your income, either by searching for a better job or by embarking on an investment adventure. This can pose some risks, so it must be done with extreme care, analysis and prior knowledge.

It is also important to identify the lifestyle you wish to pursue and highlight your actions towards it. In this way, your quality of life will increase significantly, because you will live the life that you set yourself.

It is important to control expenses, reduce unnecessary consumption, take care of the so-called “ant expenses” and always follow a set monthly budget.

Controlling the personal economy can provide significant benefits associated with quality of life, such as the possibility of having multiple experiences such as: Excursions, vacations, meals, or other activities That requires an investment.

Although personal care cannot be ignored, physical and mental health is essential when it comes to quality of life.

This means that the personal well-being of each individual includes multiple factors that are equally important, so each one of them must be taken care of, because the goal of life is to be happy, don’t you think that?