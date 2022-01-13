Medical report for Napolis on David Ospina – International Soccer – Sports

Two weeks before the match against Peru for the World Cup qualifiers in Qatar, the captain and goalkeeper of the Colombian national team, David OspinaSurprisingly, in the 45th minute of the match he lost Naples against Fiorentina in the round of 16 of the Italian Cup.

Alarms sounded because he is a key footballer for Reinaldo Rueda ahead of these next qualifying matches, first against Peru and then against Argentina.

Statement from Naples

After the Coppa Italia match, Napoli issued a brief statement confirming that the goalkeeper had a problem with his left calf, although its severity is unknown.

“David Ospina, who left after the first half of the Napoli-Fiorentina match in the Coppa Italia, suffered from dissatisfaction in his left calf,” says Napoli.

Ospina, who is currently negotiating with his team to renew his contract, received a goal from Dusan Vlahovic before leaving to make way for substitute Alex Merritt.

Will it be enough for a tie?

EL TIEMPO consulted with sources in Italy who reported that Ospina “is fine, he has mild muscle pain”. In addition, they denied that the goalkeeper had muscle pain before this match.

However, Oscar Renteria, a member of the committee on Caracol Radio The Pulse of Soccer, stated in his radio space that Ospina confirmed to Eduardo Nino, the former goalkeeper coach of the Colombian national team, that he left the match due to a calf injury.

According to Rentería, Niño has also told him that Ospina is awaiting the medical report on his injury, although that likely won’t be enough to reach the qualifying date against Peru, on January 28 in Barranquilla, Argentina, on January 1. .

