Merkel gets a parrot in farewell as German chancellor

38 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Mexico City /

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel went viral on social media over her reaction Clicked by an Australian rainbow parrot (Trichoglossus moluccanus) while visiting Marlowe Bird Park, located in the area Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, in the north of the country.

Merkel, who is on a farewell tour as chancellor after being in charge of Germany’s CEO for 16 years, took a trip to the Conservatory of Animals. what was photographed Holds several rainbow parrots, someone pecked them And his reaction is captured in the photo. He was not seriously injured.

Pictures of several rainbow parrots feeding on social media have spread And on Twitter, they were especially happy with the photo Merkel seems to let out a theatrical cry while seven birds perched on her At the same time and do not giveShe seized the moment, and turned it into a meme.

An entire generation of Germans have known only one female chancellor, Angela Merkel, who is preparing to retire from political life after 16 years in power in an election to choose her successor, who according to opinion polls, The leader of the Social Democrats will be Olaf Schulz.

