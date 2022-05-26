Mexican Eugenio Derbez will become a ‘widower’ in the new Netflix movie ‘Lotería’

This content was published on Jul 15, 2021 – 20:35

Mexico City, July 15 (EFE). Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez will be the protagonist and producer of the new Netflix movie “Lotería,” a film based on the popular board game of the same name in which he plays a widowed father.

“Lottery! We’ll have a new movie on Netflix,” the Mexican actor announced via his Instagram account, with a representative image of the traditional game in Mexico and Latin America announcing “a movie inspired by the game.”

The film directed by James Poppin will follow the story of a man whose wife has died, played by Derbez, who will try to get close to his children to keep the family together.

What at first glance seems simple will be complicated when “life takes over an old family lottery,” according to the prospectus.

Netflix’s statement notes that “the family will venture around the world to discover the secrets of the lottery and thus prevent them from falling into the hands of a mysterious businessman with an evil plan.”

Other cast members have yet to be confirmed, but the film’s creators include Roberto Orsi (“Transformers”, 2007-2009) and JR Orsi (“The Blacklist”, 2013) and is based on the story of Roberto and Adele Heather Taylor.

This is not the first time Derbez has worked with the English director.

The Mexican comedian took part in his “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” in 2019, in addition to the fact that Bobin’s career is quite extensive and films such as “The Muppets” (2011) and “Alice Through the Looking Glass” (2016) set the framework for his career.

This announcement is added to the list of successes achieved by the actor in recent years inside and outside his country.

The comedian, who is beginning to make a name for himself in the entertainment world with his show “XHDBZ” (2002), has announced that his first Emmy has finally arrived at his home, which he earned in exchange for hosting him on “Lol: Last One Laughs.”

In addition, he has had a huge hit with the second season of his family’s “Reality Show” On A Journey with the Derbys. EFE

mrl / jmrg / rrt

© EFE 2021. Redistribution and redistribution of all or part of the contents of the Efe Services is expressly prohibited, without the prior and express consent of Agencia EFE SA