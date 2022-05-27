They delayed the animated movie “Super Mario Bros.” Until April 2023

This content was published on Apr 26, 2022 – 01:42

Tokyo, April 26 (EFE). The new movie based on the hit video game franchise “Super Mario Bros.” has been delayed. , in which Japan’s Nintendo and Universal Film studio operate, until April 2023.

The announcement was made today by legendary video game designer and producer of the Japanese company Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of the famous plumber, in a message via Japan’s Nintendo profile on the social network Twitter.

“After consulting with our partner Chris of production company Illumination, we have decided to change the date of the world premiere to spring 2023,” reads the letter Miyamoto, who apologizes for the inconvenience and requests “more time to make the movie interesting.”

The release date of the film, which will be animated, has been pushed back to April 7 in North America and April 28 in Japan, according to this new announcement.

The film was due to be released this Christmas.

Nintendo is working on this movie with the American animation studio Illumination, which is owned by the giant Universal Studios.

The film features actors such as Chris Pratt, Charlie Day and Anya Taylor-Joy, who have voiced the main characters in the Mario franchise, his brother Luigi and Princess Peach, respectively.

Also on the dubbing team are Keegan Michael Key, Jack Black, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Kevin Michael Richardson and Sebastian Maniscalco.

This is the second movie about the famous plumber. In 1993, Super Mario Bros., a movie starring Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo, was released and was a box office and critical failure but later became a cult film. EFE

