Timex Collaborates With Netflix’s Stranger Things By Benzinga Spain

© Reuters. Timex Collaborates With Netflix’s Stranger Things



– Timex cooperates With Stranger Things, from Netflix (NASDAQ :), in the new Special Edition Timex x Stranger Things Collection

Two cultural phenomena, Timex and Stranger Things, bring elements of nostalgia from darkness to light with a reimagined collection of 3 classic ’80s timepieces from the Timex Archives.

Middlebury, Connecticut, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/–

Timex®, the #1 selling watch brand in the US*, is pleased to announce the launch of its new special collection in collaboration with Netflix’s Stranger Things®. Timex x Stranger Things brings together two cultural phenomena set to take the world of watch by storm, released just in time for the first appearance of the fourth season of the sci-fi horror drama. Stranger Things Season 4 premiered on May 27 and is currently streaming globally on Netflix, with volume 2 releasing on July 1, 2022.

Set in the early ’80s, Stranger Things is full of retro throwbacks, from heavy musical beats to quintessential costume aesthetics. For this special edition set, a gritty exploration of the Timex archives re-emerges in three cult classics from this iconic era – Timex Camper, Timex T80 and the unforgettable Timex Atlantis.

“With Timex x Stranger Things, two cult franchises unite to create a capsule rooted in this moment in pop culture,” said Shari Fabiani, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing and Creative Services for Timex Group. “With rich storytelling style and timeless design, these special edition styles proudly relive one of history’s most expressive decades that transcends all generations.”

Authentic Stranger Things graphics glide across all three styles within this other collection. Sporting Lucas Sinclair (NASDAQ 🙂 For the upcoming season, the original Timex Camper is now peppered with shadows with ominous INDIGLO® backlit and a ghost image. The two digital watches, the Timex T80 and the Timex Atlantis, which debuted around the time of Will Byers’ mysterious disappearance in 1983, feature a personal alarm set to the tune of Stranger Things. Viewers may have already seen Sheriff Hopper’s Timex Atlantis in previous seasons – an iconic watch that Timex has reissued in his honor. Things really start to look spooky as soon as 3:00 PM strikes, revealing an upside-down Number 3. the reason? Only time will prove it.

The Timex x Stranger Things capsule is available in three styles: Camper (40mm), Timex T80 (34mm), and Timex Atlantis (40mm), each retailing for $89. Key features include a stainless steel or fabric strap, resin case and strap, INDIGLO® backlighting, custom alarm clock and more.

The Timex x Stranger Things collection will be available for purchase starting today at Timex.com. To view/download group and campaign resources, tap over here. For more information on collaborating with Stranger Things, visit www.timex.com.

Source: NPD Group / Retail Tracking Service, US, Traditional watches, based on units sold, Annual 2021

ABOUT TIMEX GROUP

The Timex Group designs, manufactures and markets innovative watches worldwide. Timex Group is a private company headquartered in Middlebury, Connecticut, with multiple operating units and more than 3,000 employees worldwide. As one of the world’s largest watch makers, the Timex Group companies produce watches under many well-known brand names, including Timex, adidas, Furla, Gc, Guess (NYSE :), Missoni, Nautica, Salvatore Ferragamo, Ted Baker, Versace and Versus .

Join Timex on social media: timex

For more information visit http://timexgroup.com.

Media contact:

Patricia Rappaport, [email protected]

Kim Gallo, [email protected]

Read the article also in Benzinga Spain