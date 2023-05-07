Mexico congratulates the United Kingdom on the coronation of King Carlos III

after the coronation King Charles III and Queen Camilla in England, the Government of Mexico has expressed its congratulations to the United Kingdom through the Foreign Office (SRE).

In a message, the Mexican government reaffirmed the cooperation between the two countries, saying United kingdom As a friend and partner.

The ceremony took place at Westminster Abbey, in London, UK, where celebrities, relatives and politicians gathered.

Also, through the Embassy of Mexico in the United Kingdom, I wish you an excellent performance as Head of State. “Our country is present on this important day. Congratulations!”

In the official Foreign Relations account, they took the opportunity to stress that in 2023 there will be 197 years of “fruitful diplomatic relations” between Mexico and the United Kingdom, for which they celebrate the British people.

The first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, and the leader of Canada, Justin Trudeau, attended the ceremony. On behalf of Mexico, Ambassador Josefa Gonzalez Blanco attended the ceremony.

From the United States to China, different countries congratulated the newcomer British King Charles IIIHe was crowned on Saturday at the age of 74 in a lavish ceremony in London.

president of the United States, Joe BidenHe congratulated the king on Saturday Charles III Until now Queen Camilla on the occasion of his coronation, and celebrated the “long friendship” of his people, in a message on his Twitter account.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the coronation of Carlos III was “evidence of the enduring strength of the British monarchy, a symbol of stability and continuity”.

“Congratulations to King Carlos III and Queen Camilla,” he added in a message on Twitter.

In his congratulatory message to the new British monarch, the Chinese president, Xi JinpingHe called on London to implement a long-term strategy for “peace” and “cooperation”.

“China and the United Kingdom, both permanent members of the UN Security Council, should take a long-term strategic approach to promote the historic movement towards peace, development and win-win cooperation,” the paper quoted the president as saying. The official news agency.

