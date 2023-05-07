Mexico congratulates the United Kingdom on the coronation of King Carlos III

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

after the coronation King Charles III and Queen Camilla in England, the Government of Mexico has expressed its congratulations to the United Kingdom through the Foreign Office (SRE).

In a message, the Mexican government reaffirmed the cooperation between the two countries, saying United kingdom As a friend and partner.

The ceremony took place at Westminster Abbey, in London, UK, where celebrities, relatives and politicians gathered.

Also read: Anticipation and protests before the coronation of King Carlos III

Also, through the Embassy of Mexico in the United Kingdom, I wish you an excellent performance as Head of State. “Our country is present on this important day. Congratulations!”

In the official Foreign Relations account, they took the opportunity to stress that in 2023 there will be 197 years of “fruitful diplomatic relations” between Mexico and the United Kingdom, for which they celebrate the British people.

The first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, and the leader of Canada, Justin Trudeau, attended the ceremony. On behalf of Mexico, Ambassador Josefa Gonzalez Blanco attended the ceremony.

Also read: The Great Lemon, the Mexican pearl in the British Crown

From the United States to China, different countries congratulated the newcomer British King Charles IIIHe was crowned on Saturday at the age of 74 in a lavish ceremony in London.

president of the United States, Joe BidenHe congratulated the king on Saturday Charles III Until now Queen Camilla on the occasion of his coronation, and celebrated the “long friendship” of his people, in a message on his Twitter account.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the coronation of Carlos III was “evidence of the enduring strength of the British monarchy, a symbol of stability and continuity”.

“Congratulations to King Carlos III and Queen Camilla,” he added in a message on Twitter.

Also read: Anti-monarchy demonstrators in London chanted “Down with the crown!”

In his congratulatory message to the new British monarch, the Chinese president, Xi JinpingHe called on London to implement a long-term strategy for “peace” and “cooperation”.

“China and the United Kingdom, both permanent members of the UN Security Council, should take a long-term strategic approach to promote the historic movement towards peace, development and win-win cooperation,” the paper quoted the president as saying. The official news agency.

Subscribe here To receive our newsletters on daily news, opinions and many other options directly to your email.

tjm/rcr

More Stories

This was the only moment of Carlos III’s coronation that was not seen and where vegetable oil was used

10 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

32 migrants intercepted on a bus in Las Cruces

18 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The car saleswoman has gone viral due to her TikTok promotions

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Science reveals how to permanently get rid of ants in our home – Enseñame de Ciencia

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

This is the wealth of King Carlos III and the British royal family: origin, heritage and taxes

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Earthquake today chile, live: last live earthquake, epicenter, time, magnitude, latitude, depth | mix up

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Mexico congratulates the United Kingdom on the coronation of King Carlos III

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Rain, shine, or lightning, thanks to science and ingenuity, we’ll open the Mayan Train: AMLO

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

WhatsApp | Guide to replace the WhatsApp Messenger icon with the WhatsApp Plus icon | jobs | Tools | New Launcher | Applications | Google Play | Play DEPOR

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

This was the only moment of Carlos III’s coronation that was not seen and where vegetable oil was used

10 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

In which theaters can you watch the subtitled version of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” | Marvel | Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 | Guardians of the Galaxy 3 post-credits scene movie | UCM | James Gunn | How Many Posts – Credit Viewers Have | Chris Pratt | Guardians of the Galaxy 3 | DEPOR-PLAY

10 hours ago Cynthia Porter