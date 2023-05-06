This was the only moment of Carlos III’s coronation that was not seen and where vegetable oil was used

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Coronation though King Charles III and the Queen Camilla It was televised all over United kingdom And various countries around the world, there was a very special moment in to celebrate which was not moved and which file was used special oilin fig vegetarian Exclusively for this moment. We are talking about Tinge affiliate king Here, we’ll explain why this was such an intimate moment.

Moment Tinge during the coronation It is when holy oils are used for anointing new kingthus validating the personality divine At the moment, this is done by putting in a bit of a oil In the handsthe head and the released (at the height of the heart) the king and on this occasion an oil made only of plant elements At the request of King Charles III.

