Coronation though King Charles III and the Queen Camilla It was televised all over United kingdom And various countries around the world, there was a very special moment in to celebrate which was not moved and which file was used special oilin fig vegetarian Exclusively for this moment. We are talking about Tinge affiliate king Here, we’ll explain why this was such an intimate moment.

Moment Tinge during the coronation It is when holy oils are used for anointing new kingthus validating the personality divine At the moment, this is done by putting in a bit of a oil In the handsthe head and the released (at the height of the heart) the king and on this occasion an oil made only of plant elements At the request of King Charles III.

Related news

However, this Moment It was not even seen by those who attended coronationsince its implementation, a a screen Special embroidered with special motifs covered it Anonymity moment, because according to traditions It is an intimate part of the partnership between God And the new king, so he could not be seen by those present.

Traditionally used a oil Made from components extracted from the anal glands of a Civet and compounds obtained from whalesHowever, the King Charles III He wanted to reflect modernity in his coronation and that’s why it’s quite an oil vegetarian for time Tinge.

Related news

this oil It is made from olives collected from olive Specials in Jerusalem It has been perfumed with others Essential oils Special, each of them extracted from different Floors. In addition to highlighting the feeling religious From the moment and from the oil used, this item was consecrated by a patriarch The Orthodox Church in Jerusalem and the Anglican Archbishop of Jerusalem.