Mexico started its “good end” to encourage buying and revitalize the economy

This content was published on November 10, 2021 – 23:55

Mexico City, November 10 (EFE). This Wednesday, Mexico began its “Good End”, an official program running from November 10-16 to encourage purchases and revitalize the economy, with the goal of overcoming the 239,000 million pesos (about $11,600 million) spill for 2020.

Mexicans lined up from the middle of the night, especially to buy electronic devices, to take advantage of the promotions that open the Christmas and New Year’s shopping season in the country.

“Let’s make this the best ‘good end’ to the recovery period and move towards the end of economic growth,” Mexico’s Economy Minister, Tatiana Clauther, said during the official opening of the event.

“Good weekend,” which refers to the expression used in Mexico to wish for a “good weekend,” follows the 0.2% quarterly contraction the national GDP experienced from July to September this year.

In addition to more than 3.8 million cases and 290,000 deaths, the fourth highest number in the world, the COVID-19 pandemic caused an 8.2% drop in GDP in 2020 in Mexico.

For this reason, the government is confident that this program will help achieve the target of growth of more than 6% of GDP in 2021.

“We invite you, in a responsible and orderly manner, not only in terms of physical health, but also in terms of economic health, to move forward on the benefit of the ‘good end’, in terms of discounts and planning what we go to gain for Christmas,” added Clotheer.

For the event, there are more than 131,000 companies registered, according to the National Federation of Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Konkanaku-Servitor).

Concanaco hopes to surpass the nearly 239,000 million pesos (about $11,600 million) reached in 2020, when Mexico suffered the most severe damage from the pandemic.

On this occasion, the amount of 118,000 million pesos (approximately $5,730 million) reached in 2019 has been doubled.

Now, the Economy Ministry has promised efforts to include small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which sell other alternative products, such as handicrafts.

“This startup has given it a different facet and one of the commitment to the three pillars or the three pillars that we have in the national development plan which are: diversification, inclusion and innovation, and today we have decided to shake hands with this issue of inclusion.” Clotheer noted at the opening. EFE

