The Minister of Economy estimates that Mexico’s GDP will grow from 2.5 to 2.6% in 2022

This content was published on Feb 08, 2022 – 00:50

Mexico City, February 7 (EFE). Mexico’s GDP will grow between 2.5 and 2.6% in 2022, due to the omicron variable effect of covid-19, estimates the Chief Secretary (Ministry) this Monday from the economy, Tatiana Clouther.

The growth rate estimated by the minister is slightly higher than the expectations of the private sector, which expects 2.27% growth by 2022, according to a survey conducted by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) on February 1.

But it’s almost halfway to the projection announced by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on February 2, which confirmed that the Mexican economy will grow by 5% this year, in 2023 and 2024.

Clothier announced on the radio show of journalist Carmen Aristigui, “When they approved the budget (the Ministry of Finance) it proposed 4%; that was before the omicron. Now we estimate we might be between 2.5 and 2.6%.” It is also broadcast on the Internet.

Regarding the difference between his estimate and that of Lopez Obrador, Clouther noted that “there are many factors that occur throughout the year that can change it positively or negatively.”

“I think the president is betting on positive things,” he added.

A week ago, President Lopez Obrador denied that the country was in recession despite the contraction in the last two quarters, leaving economic growth at 4.8% for 2021, less than the 6% projected by the government.

The president said, “The economy is growing, and there can be no recession if January, this month, is one of the months in which more jobs have been created in the last twenty years. Any recession?”

After estimating it at 5%, the Mexican president made it clear that his goal is to achieve average annual growth of 2% over his six-year term. EFE

Customs / Dmt

(Photo)

