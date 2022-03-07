Mexico will not take economic retaliation against Russia: AMLO

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Mexico won’t take anything economic revenge President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said against Russia because of the attacks on Ukraine.

He indicated that he wanted to have conditions that would enable him to talk with the two conflicting parties. He ruled out having any transformation with the boss Russia, Vladimir Putinor that Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

We will not take economic retaliation, because we want to have good relations with all the governments of the world and we want to be able to talk to the conflicting parties.

“On the economic issue, we cannot close our territory to anyone,” he said.

Read: Russia invades Ukraine: bunkers, sirens and armed neighbors on Kyiv’s most tense night

At a press conference, the president spoke against Censorship of the Russian media He asked Twitter to clarify the allegations of blocking the account to those who have an opinion or consider it in favor of Russia.

“on God `s will Twitter Clarify this, it’s kind of a signature of opinion that people have. I do not know whether this is true, since yesterday there was a complaint from those who had an opinion on this conflict and considered it in the interest of Russia, they wrote it off or put a myth at their expense, namely, censorship. I hope Twitter makes clear that there can be no double talk, double standards.”

López Obrador reiterated that he was against invasions and that Mexico had already established its place in the United Nations Security Council; He added that humanitarian aid is being promoted to reach Ukraine through the United Nations.

On February 17, the chief USA, Joe BidenIt announced economic sanctions and export restrictions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Read: Russia and Ukraine: Reasons why the US and NATO did not send troops to Kyiv

From the White House, he stated that he would sanction four more Russian banks and stop more than half of Russia’s technology imports.

