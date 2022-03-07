“Moment 1991” by Nicolas Maduro

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

Several sources reported that, this weekend, high-ranking US officials traveled to Venezuela to speak with Nicolás Maduro’s government and find out how willing he is to distance himself from his ally, Vladimir Putin.

  • Russia has no real interests in Venezuela. However, given its global conflict with the United States, In recent years, he has decided to support Maduro with the goal of creating problems for Washington in what he considers his backyard.

The US mission consisted of officials from the White House and State Department, and It represents the highest US visit to Venezuela in recent years.

According to many analysts, as Washington considers blocking Russian oil imports, Venezuela could become a potential alternative source of supplies. In this sense, Easing sanctions on Caracas would create an alternative source of global energy, although many warn that it could strengthen Maduro.

  • For his part, for the Venezuelan dictator, sanctions against Russia are making him even more isolated and unprotected, so this show presents a unique opportunity to re-establish himself in the West.

With the collapse of the Russian economy, The United States seizes the opportunity to promote its agenda among authoritarian regimes in Latin America that may begin to see Putin as an increasingly weak ally.the New York Times reported.

In 1991, after the fall of the Soviet Union, Cuba experienced a similar situation, but the communist regime decided to maintain its hard line against the West and remained completely isolated. Now, it is up to Maduro to seize the opportunity.

As the New York Times states, Maduro and other allies of Russia in Latin America, such as the Cubans or Nicaraguans, began to distance themselves from the Russian offensive.. Indeed, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba abstained or did not vote on the two proposed resolutions at the United Nations condemning Russian aggression.

More Stories

Odino Faccia performed his musical message with a message of peace

16 hours ago Mia Thompson

QuantBioRes ‘ace’: Sold 80% of his company to Novak Djokovic

2 days ago Mia Thompson

China defends its economic strategy in Africa

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Police attack people with disabilities in the metrobus; Already commented

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Putting the traditional neutrality of African countries toward Russia to the test with the invasion of Ukraine

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Ophthalmologists in Africa | blunt twelve

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

‘CODA’ and Derbez are walking hard towards the Oscars

4 seconds ago Cynthia Porter

Science explains why people believe in conspiracies – teach me about science

1 min ago Mia Thompson

Davis Cup: Analysis of Colombia’s defeat against the United States – Tennis – Sports

2 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Android | So you can mirror your mobile screen to TV without cables or apps | smart display | TV | Applications | Smart phones | technology | trick | wander | Applications | Applications | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | sports game

3 mins ago Leo Adkins

Russia and Ukraine: The tragic situation of civilians trying to flee Irbin amid Russian bombing

4 mins ago Cedric Manwaring