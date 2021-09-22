Mexico’s tourism minister arrives in California “knocking on doors”

16 mins ago Mia Thompson

EFE.- Mexican Minister of Tourism, Miguel Toroco, A two-day working tour of the United States began on Tuesday To promote their country as a tourist destination, focusing their activities on California, where the largest number of visitors leave Mexico.

With the tour, the head of the Mexican Tourism Secretariat (SECTOR) gives a new impetus to the program “door knocking processWhich aims to promote Mexican tourist sites among the countries that send the most visitors to the Latin American country.

California, ranked the fifth largest economy in the world, is the region of the United States that sends the largest number of tourists to MexicoThat is why first efforts in this state are focused on Toroko’s visit to Los Angeles, where he will meet with Mexican-American community leaders and investors, among others.

Among the contacts Torruco will have is a meeting with a group of 50 prominent Mexican American businesswomen headed by Rosario Marin, the first Latina to become a US government treasurer (2001-2003). Spanish women held this position during the term of former President George W. Bush (2001-2009).

We recommend the following: Investment by entrepreneurs in the tourism sector is the key to its recovery

Accompanying Toroko on the two-day tour is Yucatan Tourism Development Minister Michael Friedman Hirsch. Minister of Tourism of Guanajuato, Juan Jose Alvarez Brunel; General Director of the Nuevo Leon Foundation for Tourism Development, Miguel Angel Canto Gonzalez; Baja California Undersecretary for Economics and Sustainable Tourism, Ruben Roa Dueñas, and Elizar Gamboa de la Parra, Durango Minister of Tourism.

Mexican officials will also meet with representatives of companies specializing in trips and travel in California.

Torruco will also hold a meeting with officials from Mexican consulates in Southern California, an area that includes Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Ana, San Bernardino, Axnard, Fresno and Calexico.

The group of officials will hold a press conference on Wednesday at a Hollywood hotel.

Subscribe to Forbes Mexico

More Stories

29% of the Peruvian population will be in poverty if the economy does not grow in the next five years

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

The president misses the immigration shot

16 hours ago Mia Thompson

During his visit to the United States, Lacalle Pou emphasized that Uruguay is a serious, predictable country with a high level of transparency.

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Today’s newspaper | Paraguay asks Brazil to help return its compatriot who died in Ghana

1 day ago Mia Thompson

The impact of the pandemic on your economy. This is what you should do

2 days ago Mia Thompson

March in Los Angeles to obtain citizenship for millions of illegal immigrants

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

LGBTQ+ group experiences 30% more bullying

7 mins ago Mia Thompson

Cuban Olympic champions today in world rowing

9 mins ago Sharon Hanson

What time is Pokémon Unite launching on mobile phones: How to download it, link to Nintendo Switch and more – Nintenderos

13 mins ago Leo Adkins

Lava from Cumbre Vieja volcano consumes the pond of the Canary Islands

14 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Honda begins production of the Civic hatchback in the United States, details and photos

15 mins ago Leland Griffith