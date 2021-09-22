Biden and Trudeau reiterated their commitment to strengthening the economies of the United States and Canada

Madrid, September 22 (Europe Press) –

United States President Joe Biden congratulated Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday on his victory in the parliamentary elections in which he was re-elected for the third time, and both reaffirmed their commitment to mutually strengthening their respective economies.

In a phone call, they both emphasized the “strong and deep” friendship that unites the United States and Canada as neighbors in the north of the American continent, and affirmed their shared commitment to promoting resilience and economic competitiveness, as detailed by White. House in a statement.

In addition, Canada confirmed that in this phone conversation, the two leaders promised to meet in person soon “to discuss bilateral cooperation in a variety of important aspects.”

These range from bilateral economic and trade issues, to combating climate change and promoting a “green economy”, to the future United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26), scheduled for November in the British city. Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, or managing border aspects.

For his part, Trudeau also confirmed his intention to participate in the global COVID-19 summit, which was proposed by Biden himself on Wednesday.

Canada’s current prime minister was re-elected on Monday and will face his third term as the country’s president. The Liberal Party won 158 of the 338 seats in the House of Commons, compared to 119 for the Conservatives led by Erin O’Toole, although it does not reach an absolute majority and will rule in a minority.