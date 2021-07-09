Milk, lemon, meat, mango and avocado, agricultural export leaders | Economie

The total agricultural and agro-industrial exports amounted to 3,784 million US dollars between January and May 2021, i.e., $604 million more than the same period in 2020 and achieved a growth of 19.2%, compared to the same period in 2020.

The main destinations were the products of the Colombian countryside United States, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Canada, United Kingdom and Italy.

non-traditional products such as milk, Tahitian lemon, beef, mango, avocado, It increased from 82.5% in the case of mangoes to 123.9% in the case of milk and its derivatives.

After milk grew by $13 million, lime grew by 100.8% to $24 million, in third place was avocado, with an increase of 88.5% to $115 million, and in fourth place was beef and offal, which grew by 83.4% and reached 83 million And in the last place were mangoes and their preparations, which rose by 82.5% and in the first five months of the year sold 12 million dollars.

In the case of traditional agricultural products such as Flowers sold $840 million with a 24.1% growth and coffee earned $1,162 million with a 25.1% growth.



We continue with the task of revitalizing the field and a sample of this is the export figures we achieved in the first five months of 2021, adding $3.784 million, an additional $604 million to the number reported in 2020. Non-traditional products continue to play a leading role, making led to an increase in total sales abroad by 19.5%”, He highlighted the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Rodolfo Zea Navarro.

The United States, Belgium and the Netherlands are the three countries that bought the most agricultural products from Colombia in the first five months of 2021. According to the figures, agricultural exports to The United States added $1,478 million, up 19.4% from 2020; Belgium $206 million with a growth of 29.7%; The Netherlands rose 17.2% to $198 million.



Other countries such as Germany, Canada and the United Kingdom achieved significant growth, between January and May 2021, between 15.9% and 53%.



Blocks affecting agricultural trade

Despite the growth of the export basket of agricultural and agricultural industrial products in the first five months of the year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, The illegal blockade affected the export growth of some products in May.



Total exports in May 2021 amounted to $686 million, a growth of 11.8% compared to the same month in the previous year. In contrast to the growth that occurred in March and April 2021, which was faster at that time with a growth of 45.5% and 36%, respectively, compared to 2020.

Some of the products that recorded negative growth compared to May of the previous year were: Coffee – 12.1%, a difference of $17 million. Sugar – 33.7%, a difference of $7 million. Panela – 51.1% and a difference of $907,000; Standing livestock – 22.9%, $2.7 million. Pineapple and its preparations – 76.2% difference from $514,000. The trout -100.0% that has not exported exports.

On the other hand, meat, offal and avocado grew by 37.1% and 43.1%, respectively, a figure lower than it was growing, at rates close to 100.0% and 80.0%.

Zia noted that this situation keeps the private sector worried about losing production or negotiating its traditionally exported products, which leads to non-compliance with export quotas negotiated in trade agreements in the case of sugar and panela. What is more, “It jeopardizes Colombian agricultural exports, which in some cases can be replaced by direct competitors”Minister said.