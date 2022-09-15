Murcia Solidarity in the Heart of Africa – Murcia – San Javier

13 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Nearly 5,500 kilometers in a straight line separates the city of Kikaia (Uganda) and Murcia, a distance that hardly exists when the sun rises in the heart of Africa The World Project and UCAM volunteers wear Catholic University T-shirts, which are already unmistakable to locals and a ray of hope in these latitudes. For the second year in a row, a team of professors from the educational institution headed by Jose Luis Mendoza has given up rest in their daily routine for two weeks to collaborate with the NGO Worldproject on its international mission to set up and equip a clinic and train health workers in the region.

This clinic provides free support and assistance to approximately 15,000 people. If necessary, patients are admitted for a short stay and we have the option of transporting them to the hospital by ambulance,” comments Manuel Luque, President of Worldproject, who is very grateful to UCAM for its resolute support of this cause, which arose in through the impulse and determination of Manuel Pardo, Vice Dean of Certification in Podiatry at this university.It is a 24 hour journey with endless stops, a drive on non-existent roads and even a boat trip on Lake Victoria to get to the Chloe Clinic, where they have fulfilled their mission.

Today, Wednesday, upon their return, they were welcomed by Jerónimo Lagarra, Dean of the School of Medicine, at UCAM, and expressed his appreciation for the initiative of the Worldproject, the commitment of the university professors who have been involved in this cause, and UCAM’s participation in helping others, something we always want to impress. Our students. This particular mission has the added advantage of training the people there so that they have trained staff who can optimally monitor patients, so that they can gradually rely on complete services that have continuity when it comes to caring for their residents.”

Professor Pardo says: “Father Alcaraz (Vice-Chancellor for University Advising and Volunteering at UCAM) encouraged us to join the projects in a way that strengthens relationships and creates real responsibility. And so it happened. When they reached their destination, acquaintance was no longer necessary, as they were received by health workers and patients at Kikaya hugs and is grateful to see the continued commitment to them.

Mutual learning between teachers and health professionals

For Asun Quirante, a medical doctor and professor at UCAM 061, this was the second time she’s been involved and assures it won’t be the last. The training is ongoing and the experience enriches everyone: “One of the most interesting parts is that we see patients side by side with the health workers there and comment on how we handle the case. It is a professional training for them and for us.”

