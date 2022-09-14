What time does ‘El Rey: Vicente Fernández’ appear on Netflix: series premiere date, times, and how to watch the season in Mexico | MX | United States | USA | snail tv | Mexico

As we well know, in April of this year, there was a clip titled “Hello Netflix!With the most important developments in Spanish for the North American continent and one of the titles that attracted the most attention was El Rey: Vicente FernandezThere is no doubt that there is a good connection between Mexico and the popular streaming service Netflix. Now, the entire Aztec nation is waiting for this series, which will premiere on Wednesday, September 14th. One of the most anticipated series has arrived in the Aztec country.

The series will focus on the life of a Mexican music icon who passed away in December of last year. Similarly, the title summary states that he would go from his humble origins to stardom over seven decades. It should be noted that in December 2019 the project was made official by Caracol TV and filming began in September 2021.

In the same way, the person responsible for the revival of Vicente Fernández Gómez is Jaime Camil, the famous actor who was the protagonist of ‘La fea más bella’ and ‘Por ella soy Eva’. Previously, in an interview with EFE, he talked about his involvement in this new Netflix title: “It is a project that you have to face with respect and willingness, but you cannot let the ghost of your mind clear those doubts and fears, because then you are doing it wrong. You have to do it responsibly and honorably.”.

What time is the premiere of The King: Vicente Fernández?

The new Netflix series will officially premiere on September 14 worldwide. In addition, apart from Jaime Camil who will play the Mexican singer, there will be other actors in the cast such as Florencia Rios, Sidi Perchat, Cassandra Itoraldi, Ana Paola Capitello, Valentina Pozzorro, Ruben Zamora, Enoch Linio, Odisio Pecher, among others. others.

2:00 AM (Peru, Mexico, Ecuador, and Colombia time)

3:00 AM (Chile)

4:00 AM (Argentina).

It is necessary to note that the famous title has already been shown for the first time in Colombia on Caracol TV signal since August 3 and will end on September 16 of the same year. Similarly, 24 episodes will be available on the popular streaming service platform.

“The King: Vicente Fernández”: Official Trailer

In the trailer for this new series, you can see ongoing flashbacks to the artist’s beginnings and youth from Guadalajara. Likewise, we see how he changed his career until he achieved the remarkable legacy that he made in his career.