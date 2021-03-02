N95 and KN95 Face Shield: How to identify the origin and “pirate” and how to use it

Do you use N95 or KN95 face protectors? If your answer is yes, are you sure it is correct? at Unotv.com We tell you how to recognize a file face mask N95 o KN95 The origin of one “pirate”And the What is the difference between the two, s How to use it properly.

In Mexico, when choosing an N95 or KN95 mask, it is important to verify the certification from Cofepris. | Photo: Getty Images.

How is the original N95 and KN95 mask identifiable from a “pirate” mask?

N95 face shield

The N95 mask It must be certified by the United States Approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH).

To know that it is a file The original N95 mask It is important to check:

Possesses NIOSH Certification Marks Corresponds to the specified 5 filter layers It should not be covered with fabric or decorated with any colorful design Check the “TC” number on the CDC website.

KN95 Face Shield

In case KN95 mask, It must be certified by Chinese standard GB 26262006, Together with Identify KN95.

To see if it is a file The original KN95 mask:

The mask should have the standard of Chinese certification GB 26262006 printed or heat stamped, along with the definition of KN95. Package must contain the brand of mask as well as GB 26262006 certification. It contains 5 layers of filter Suitable for face

It’s important to look at that though Many of the masks have a “credit card”, And according to the specialized site, this does not guarantee its authenticity Science criminal.

What is the difference between the N95 mask and the KN95?

The The difference between the N95 mask and the KN95 It is located in the country where it is produced. According to the Honduran Social Security Institute, the N95 masks are those that are regulated by American standards And the KN95 meets Chinese standard Of the product.

No th N95 masks like the KN95 are masks designed to provide respiratory protection By creating an airtight seal on the skin and not allowing airborne particles, including pathogens, to pass through, it ensures Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Designation KN95 or N95 indicates that the ventilator filters at least 95% of fine particles Present in air, down to 0.3 microns.

KN95 Masks have stricter requirements for fit while N95s have stronger requirements for ventilation.

How to use the mask correctly?

Health experts recommend getting a Correct use of face masks To ensure that their protection is effective, they suggest the following:

Fit your face well

The Wear two masksFirst, place N95 or KN95 and a surgical cloth or cloth on top

Do not exceed 72 hours of use or 24 hours of continuous use

Don’t recycle either To wash

Do not use if wet or dirty

It also recommends the Carlos Slim Foundation Wash your hands before wearing the maskAnd the Avoid touching itAnd the Completely cover the nose and mouth, Beside Remove it by gripping it by the laces.

What is the best face mask?

In the case of Mexico, when choosing a file N95 or KN95 face shield It is important to verify whether the acquired trademark is previously certified Federal Commission for Health Hazard Protection (Cofepris).