Najm Yachting Trainee Driver, valued at $ 90 million

a An educated driver Crashed a excessive Estimated at $ 90 million On the dock from St. Martin Yacht Club, at The Caribbean. Around Super Yacht Go Accommodation capacity for 16 guests and 19 crew members.

The accident happened while I was leaving Simpson Bay Lagoon Who anchored it in it Ile do Sol marina.

In the Pictures It is observed when the boat gradually approaches the dock D.The St. Martin Yacht Club. Moments later, the first impact occurred, which despite not causing obvious harm to the taxpayer excessiveIt evokes the reactions of witnesses who say phrases such as: “Oh my God!”

When everything seems to be in one effect, the unexpected happens An educated driver Crash again, and now more violently, Boat From $ 90 million Unable to do anything but notice the damage he was inflicting on the expensive ship.

According to Local mediaAt first it was announced that collision It was the product of a miscalculation of Superyacht computer; However, hours later, he learned that the accident was caused by A. human error Because of the educated driver.

Why is a super yacht so expensive?

a excessive Estimated at 90 million D.Ólares is equipped with a spa, steam room, gym, swimming pool, jacuzzi, cinema and even Helipad. It is powered by two Caterpillar diesel engines of 2,575 horsepower, and has a top speed of 18 knots, with a range of 5,500 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 12 knots.