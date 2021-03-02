The Consul dies in a torrent of water | Algebraic

Bogoti. – The Panamanian Consul in Bogota, Telma Barry Pinzon, died in an accident in Huila Province, southern Colombia, after a car in which he was traveling with four other people was dragged by a river flood. Two of them are missing, authorities said Tuesday.

“In the municipality of Huila, Frankie, a sudden flooding of the Frio River dragged a cart in which five people gathered, one of whom had the status of a Panamanian diplomat, known as Telma Paría,” said Huila’s cabinet minister, Frankie. Vega told reporters.

The official explained that the diplomat was traveling with her husband, Pedro Cantillo. A cousin, known as Nania Garcia, and “two other people were unharmed” and their identities have not been revealed.

“The stream swept away three of them while they were missing. At about 11:00 (Monday) one of the bodies was found. According to reports from the authorities (…) the body that was found was that of the consul.” Detailed Vega.

A powerful stream washed away a cart and was left hanging on a rock. The consul of Panama in Bogotá, Tilma Paría Pinzon, died in the tragedy. The car was driving along the Alto Guadwal village in Rivera, Huila. There are two missing

The Colombian Foreign Ministry confirmed the accident and the death of the diplomat and her husband.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs regrets the death of the Panamanian Consul in Colombia and her husband. We send our solidarity with their families, colleagues and friends at this difficult time,” the office said on social networks.

Meanwhile, aid agencies continue to search for other missing persons.

Panamanian Consul Tilma Paria Binzon dies after her car swept the tide with other people, including her husband.

In the videos published by local media and on social networks, the official car, which has RML-620 plates, is seen suspended on a rock in the Frio River.