The Consul dies in a torrent of water | Algebraic

51 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Bogoti. – The Panamanian Consul in Bogota, Telma Barry Pinzon, died in an accident in Huila Province, southern Colombia, after a car in which he was traveling with four other people was dragged by a river flood. Two of them are missing, authorities said Tuesday.

“In the municipality of Huila, Frankie, a sudden flooding of the Frio River dragged a cart in which five people gathered, one of whom had the status of a Panamanian diplomat, known as Telma Paría,” said Huila’s cabinet minister, Frankie. Vega told reporters.

The official explained that the diplomat was traveling with her husband, Pedro Cantillo. A cousin, known as Nania Garcia, and “two other people were unharmed” and their identities have not been revealed.

“The stream swept away three of them while they were missing. At about 11:00 (Monday) one of the bodies was found. According to reports from the authorities (…) the body that was found was that of the consul.” Detailed Vega.



The Colombian Foreign Ministry confirmed the accident and the death of the diplomat and her husband.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs regrets the death of the Panamanian Consul in Colombia and her husband. We send our solidarity with their families, colleagues and friends at this difficult time,” the office said on social networks.

Meanwhile, aid agencies continue to search for other missing persons.



In the videos published by local media and on social networks, the official car, which has RML-620 plates, is seen suspended on a rock in the Frio River.

On this note

More Stories

Najm Yachting Trainee Driver, valued at $ 90 million

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

N95 and KN95 Face Shield: How to identify the origin and “pirate” and how to use it

17 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

An alleged meteor exploding in Venezuela and shaking

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Elections: Buckili shakes the specter of election fraud in El Salvador | EL PAÍS America Edition: The World Gazette

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Climate: There will be temperatures of 45 degrees in Jalisco

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

A doctor attends a virtual trial while the procedure is being performed

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

La Jornada – The economy stagnated in December, Inegi reveals

43 mins ago Mia Thompson

Ugandan security forces withdraw from Bobby Wayne’s home

44 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Sentenced to 11 years in prison for killing a gorilla in Uganda

47 mins ago Sharon Hanson

The Consul dies in a torrent of water | Algebraic

51 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Out of nowhere, the Wii U is receiving its first firmware update since 2018

5 hours ago Leo Adkins