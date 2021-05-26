Neighborhood! Villarreal against Manchester United, the European League title

Today he will know the European champions in Villarreal’s duel against Manchester United, Who is starring in an unprecedented final in which anyone can win the title in this tournament.

The “Red Devils” have only one championship in this competition.

We recommend that America bring another Spanish player as a boost to the Apertura 2021 tournament.

The “Yellow Submarine” reaches the final of the second most important club tournament in Europe for the first time and may surprise the English team.

Manchester United have reached this stage, leaving Milan, Granada and Roma on their way to try to win the European League for the second time; The last time he lifted the title was in the 2016-2017 season, when he defeated Ajax.

You can read: The Mexican national team will face the USA in a friendly duel.

You may also be interested: The Disciplinary Committee fined American players who violated the sanitation protocol.

For its part, the “yellow submarine” defeated Dynamo, Dynamo Zagreb and Arsenal, to play the European League final for the first time.

Follow the Villarreal vs Manchester United match broadcast live in the UEFA Europa League final for the 20/21 season: