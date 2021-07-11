Nigeria defeats the United States (90-87) and makes history

59 mins ago Leland Griffith

Kevin Durant, Jason Tatum, Pam Adebayo, Bradley Beal, Damian Lillard, Jeramy Grant, Draymond Green, Zach Lavigne, Kevin Love, Darius Garland and Sadiq B. eThese are the 11 players Nigeria have beaten (90-87) in one night in the country’s history. In the first match of the US Olympics preparations, the Nigerian team won the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, with a superb performance from Gabe Vincent, Caleb Agada or Ike Nawamo.

With this victory, Nigeria became the first African team in history to defeat the United States and leave the North American region with 54 wins and 3 defeats in friendlies since 1992. Case in point, besides having no direct influences in any formal competition, this meeting is historically significant.

As an anecdote, remembered by the Nigerian Federation itself, the African country fell to the United States at the London Olympics with an amazing score: 156-73. A good sample, beyond the context of each confrontation, of the steps forward in basketball at the world level.

