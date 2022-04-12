Nigeria joins rival Mexico national team heading to Qatar 2022

Nigeria could not qualify for the Qatar World Cup 2022, as it drew with Ghana in the last match of the tie between them, and it will now be Mexico’s opponent in the United States.

Nigeriawho did not qualify for the World Cup, joins my opponents Mexican national team course for Qatar 2022In a friendly match that will serve as a preparation for the team that leads Gerardo Tata Martino.

managers Mexican national team They were looking for an African competitor to prepare a team Gerardo Martino Preparation games have already been added Nigeriawhich you will also encounter Ecuador on his way through United State.

Nigeria Failed to qualify for the World Cup Qatar 2022restricted Ghana In the last match of the tie between them, and now they will be rivals MexicoIn the United State.

In addition to the African team, Mexico will also face Ecuadorin the summer, because the South American team will tour in United StateIn order to prepare for the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

Nigeria is in the World Cup qualifiers, but they will not go to Qatar 2022. AP

a Ecuador s Nigeria Uruguay will be added, which will also be in United StateOn tour to prepare for the World Cup.

it is expected that Mexico He has at least nine preparatory matches before his debut in Qatar 2022. So far, in addition to EcuadorAnd NigeriaAnd UruguayThe match is known to be negotiated Brazilwhich had complications, and permission from FIFA To be able to face Argentina.

He will face the Albiceleste tricolor Leo MessiAnd Poland Already by Lewandowski Kingdom Saudi Arabiawho will also have a friendly match against him Ecuador.

The mexican national team You will do a lot of your preparation in United State, because it still has to fulfill its signed obligations before SUM. At the moment, on April 27 they have a friendly match against him Guatemala.