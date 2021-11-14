Opposition welcomes OAS disqualification from elections in Nicaragua

a Opposition organization in Nicaragua countries celebrated Organization of American States (OAS) have been excluded elections last Sunday in Nicaraguain which the president was defeated Daniel Ortega, warning that they “have no democratic legitimacy”.

National Unity (Blue and White) celebrates that the OAS General Assembly has declared that the November 7 elections were not free, fair or transparent and did not have democratic legitimacy,” said that opposition group, which belongs to one of the parties that was outlawed before the elections.

In the opinion of National Unity, the resolution and its conditions “express in a powerful way that Daniel Ortega’s regime is already outside democratic legitimacy, which can only emanate from the freely exercised popular will”.

He accepted the decision of the Organization of American States to reject the fraudulent elections in Nicaragua.#FraudElectoral pic.twitter.com/IKj7bkdLKm Blue and White National Unity (UnidadNic) November 13, 2021

That group, to which imprisoned presidential candidate Felix Maradiaga belongs, and other opposition leaders imprisoned for “treason to the motherland”, highlighted that the 25 votes in favor of the OAS resolution “exceed a qualified majority of American states.” They come from governments of all political colors and from all levels of development.”

In other words, he added, the vote shows that “what is happening in Nicaragua is a struggle for democracy and respect for human rights against a totalitarian dictatorship.”

“Ortega System Alone”

The system is lonely and the legitimacy of elections is only supported by other autocrats who see Ortega as a suitable ally to destabilize the Central Americas and to be part of the chorus of dictatorships trying to sabotage global institutions,” he points out.

Among the countries that congratulated Ortega on his re-election to his fifth and fourth consecutive terms, were his allies Bolivia, North Korea, Cuba, Iran, Russia and Venezuela.

The challenge now in this new phase, the National Unity said, is to bring this strong rejection of Ortega’s fraud into concrete actions that bring about the re-establishment of democracy in Nicaragua.

For this reason, the opposition group added, it will continue to demand the immediate release and acquittal of all “political prisoners”, the restoration of all public freedoms violated, the safe return of exiles, and the celebration of a new electoral process before that date. electoral reforms.

With 25 votes in favour, 1 vote against, 7 abstentions and 1 absent, the 34 delegations that participated in the 51st session of the General Assembly of the Organization of American States approved a resolution on the “situation in Nicaragua”, adding to the expressions of condemnation from the international community.

The statement, promoted by Canada, Antigua and Barbuda, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, the United States, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay, said the November 7 elections in Nicaragua were not free, fair or transparent and did not have democratic legitimacy. .

The United States and Canada led the vote in favor of the group, which Argentina joined, while Mexico abstained along with several Caribbean nations. Nicaragua was the only country that voted against it.

Last Sunday, the Sandinista leader was re-elected for a fifth five-year term and the fourth in a row in a general election that did not achieve recognition by the majority of the international community.

With information from EFE