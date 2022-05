Order pizza with your mind? Domino’s and Netflix make it possible

What if you could only order pizza with your brain power? Well, that’s what the new app intends arranging the mind From Domino’s, a company that has teamed up with Netflix to bring you the latest – and weirdest – thing that came out of Hawkins National Laboratory recently (and that’s no small feat).





Domino’s app arranging the mind is a new immersive experience that puts “test subjects” inside Indiana’s Hawkins National Laboratory, and transports them to an event center. Weird things In 1986. Users can explore the lab, discover surprises, use their teleportation abilities to control certain things, and best of all – place an order Domino’s Easy Order.

But how is that possible?

Mental ranking app Domino uses facial recognition and eye tracking technology to allow test subjects to “use their power” to order pizza by making certain facial expressions and head movements.

To place an order using the app Domino’s arranging the mindthe test subjects must have a pizza profile with a easy arrangement (Easy to arrange) Existing saved. Test subjects can choose to explore Hawkins National Laboratory for fun, without having to order.

“We are excited to launch this mental arrangement app (arranging the mind), the first of its kind, just in time for the premiere of the new season of Weird things’” said Kate Trumbull, Senior Vice President of Product Innovation and Branding at Domino’s. “Now, hungry customers and fans Weird things (In the US) he’ll get a taste of what it’s like to be eleven, and encounter some hidden surprises along the way, like the Noid or the Demogorgon himself.”

How was the Domino app created? arranging the mind? Scientists at Hawkins National Laboratory made a startling discovery…although things didn’t go exactly as planned. In fact, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) witnessed a series of events that lead to the creation of Domino’s mental ordering app in dominosmindordering.com.

The new Domino app arranging the mind Available for download from App Store or in google apps. Oh, and for “nostalgic pizza lovers,” Domino’s is launching a vintage ’80s pizza box for medium and large pizzas (excluding handmade pizzas) for a limited time in the US, while supplies last.

The fourth season of Weird things It premieres on Netflix on May 27 (Part 1) and July 1 (Part 2).

