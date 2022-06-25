Police dispersed protesters with tear gas in front of the State Capitol in Arizona

police Phoenixfrom ArizonaUnited State, tear gassed To a group of demonstrators who gathered on Friday night in front of the state parliament to protest against A very important and controversial ruling The Supreme Court that ended the right to abortion nearly 50 years after it was signed.

After the facts, the police authorities issued a statement acknowledging the use of tear gas, although they clarified that they were forced to do so after Several protesters “trying to break the glass” of the parliament’s large windows.

According to the video posted on Twitter by the Republican senator Michel Agente RitaDozens of people were outside the building, some banging on the windows, while customers warned them to back off.

Far from retreating, the protesters continued their behavior and the escalation of tension reached a peak Tear gas and running. As a result, the state senate that was in session had to adjourn the session.

For her part, Republican Senator Kelly Townsend, on Twitter, condemned the protesters’ exposure Lawmakers take “hostages” Inside the Senate Building.

Police in Arizona used tear gas to disperse protesters protesting the anti-abortion ruling. Take pictures on Twitter.

“You can smell the tear gas He complained that “the sons of one of the (parliament) members in his office are crying out of fear.”

Later, he posted photos in which lawmakers can be seen meeting in another room and specified that they were “fine,” ready to continue working.

Once the police dispersed the protesters from around the state house, they headed toward a square in front of it known as Wesley Boleyn.

In a statement, the police confirmed that the demonstrators They attacked some of the monuments in that squareso again tear gas was used to stop them.

What is the situation in Arizona regarding abortion

The Supreme Court ruling has created a significant level of confusion, and clinics in some states, such as those in Arizona, have created I stopped having abortions for fear of facing criminal consequences.

Specifically, those clinics fear the 1901 law, enacted 11 years before Arizona would become, which stipulates that anyone who facilitates an abortion can be sentenced to two to five years in prison.

Some Arizona Republicans argue that the law took effect automatically after the Supreme Court ruling, although Democrats disagree.

In addition, another law in Arizona prohibits abortion in the 15th week of pregnancy and is due to go into effect in September.

