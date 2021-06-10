Pope Francis rejects Cardinal Reinhard Marx’s resignation on charges of sexual abuse of minors

10 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Pope Francis rejected the resignation of Cardinal Reinhard Marx, Archbishop of Munich and Freising., presented as a gesture to take responsibilities before Abuse of minors by members of the German establishmentAlthough he appreciated his decision, he admitted that “the whole Church is in crisis” because of these scandals, in a letter published today.

We recommend the following: German Cardinal Reinhard Marx submits his resignation to the Pope over sexual abuse scandals

Cardinal Marx, former president of the German Episcopal Conference and a close aide to Francis as a member of the cardinal committee advising him, caused a real earthquake in the Catholic Church last Friday by submitting his resignation.

This decision came in the name of “A sign of responsibility” After the devastating report of abuse of minors and cover-ups between 1975 and 2018 by priests of the Cologne diocese.

“Dear brother, first of all I thank you for your courage. It is Christian courage that is not afraid of the cross and is not afraid to be overshadowed by the truth of the colossal sin”The Pope begins his speech in which he expresses his decision to Marx.

With information from EFE.

LLH

More Stories

The interest of US presidents in this phenomenon – UNO TV

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Argentina’s president apologizes after saying ‘Mexicans are out of Indians’

18 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Animal revived after freezing for 24,000 years in Siberia

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

The European Union announces the creation of a Covid certificate for vaccinated people

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Brussels urged the European Union to increase pressure on the Lukashenko regime and warned against strengthening the alliance with Russia

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Australia’s largest dinosaur is a new species, and that’s a measurement

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

How to apply for a visa to work temporarily in the United States – travel – life

60 mins ago Leland Griffith

Xenophobia, which is a topic we all need to inform ourselves about

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

man-eating Tsavo lions | BE HISTORY

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Ernesto Lucina will now leave the Ministry of Sports and this will be his replacement

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

The interest of US presidents in this phenomenon – UNO TV

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring