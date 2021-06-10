Pope Francis rejects Cardinal Reinhard Marx’s resignation on charges of sexual abuse of minors

Pope Francis rejected the resignation of Cardinal Reinhard Marx, Archbishop of Munich and Freising., presented as a gesture to take responsibilities before Abuse of minors by members of the German establishmentAlthough he appreciated his decision, he admitted that “the whole Church is in crisis” because of these scandals, in a letter published today.

Cardinal Marx, former president of the German Episcopal Conference and a close aide to Francis as a member of the cardinal committee advising him, caused a real earthquake in the Catholic Church last Friday by submitting his resignation.

This decision came in the name of “A sign of responsibility” After the devastating report of abuse of minors and cover-ups between 1975 and 2018 by priests of the Cologne diocese.

“Dear brother, first of all I thank you for your courage. It is Christian courage that is not afraid of the cross and is not afraid to be overshadowed by the truth of the colossal sin”The Pope begins his speech in which he expresses his decision to Marx.

With information from EFE.

LLH