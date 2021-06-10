The interest of US presidents in this phenomenon – UNO TV

The US government is still not reporting on the UFO issue. Photo: AFP

At the request of the US Congress in 2020, the government promised to publish a report on the information it had regarding sightings of unidentified flying objects (UFO), after the many unexplained issues that made headlines in the past two decades.

A few days after its publication, we recall the interest of the former President of the United States in the matter.

Politicians and the onvi issue in the United States

Throughout history, in The United States has recorded many UFO phenomena, such as watching supposed extraterrestrial ships visiting Earth, to videos where beings from seemingly other worlds are spotted.

Bill Clinton

Despite the above, politicians love Bill Clinton(President of the United States from 1993 to 2001), in 2014, he would not be surprised if beings from another planet visited Earth one day, according to international media.

Also, Hillary ClintonWhen he was running for president, IHe confirmed that he would investigate whether there was evidence About the UFO phenomenonWell, everyone should know.

Obama: There records wills in the sky We don’t know exactly what they are

for this part, Barack Obama, US Mandate from 2009 to 2017He said that at some point he wanted to know if there was a special laboratory where there were intergalactic objects, but, according to the president, there was none.

In an interview with James Corden when the latest videos were released, he said: “When I got to the office, I asked, Is there a lab somewhere where we keep the alien samples and the spaceship?

“They did some research and the answer was no,” he said. “But what is real and I am serious here, is that there, There are pictures and records of objects in the sky We don’t know exactly what they are. We cannot explain how they moved, their trajectory. They didn’t have a pattern that could be easily explained.”

Jimmy Carter and his vision

Jimmy Carter reported seeing a UFO on his own in 1969. It was “the strangest thing I’ve ever seen ein my life “: shiny object “change colors” that it was “about the size of the moon,” as he later described it during an expedition event.

The former US president said he and some other witnesses were “standing outside a small restaurant, I think, a high school dining room, and some kind of green light appeared in the western sky. This was just after sunset. It got brighter and brighter. And then it finally disappeared.” It didn’t have a solid, it was just light Very strange looking. None of us could understand what it was.”

According to Carter, “the object floated about 30 degrees above the horizon and moved toward Earth and away before disappearing into the distance.”

Reports

On June 4 this year, An official US report concluded that there is no evidence of the existence of UFOs But they realized that it was difficult to explain the mysterious phenomena observed by military pilots New York and other means.

The armed forces and intelligence did not find any evidence of unidentified flying objects (UFO) Those spotted by military pilots were alien spacecraft, the report notes.

But the report Nor does it explain dozens of phenomena and accidents, some were filmed by pilots, so the presence of aliens cannot be absolutely ruled out.

It’s also not about things like search balloons. That, for some, will be behind the reports.

Thus, the report does not explain, for example, what US Navy pilots saw when photographing hypersonic, spinning and spinning objects. mysteriously disappear.

The amount of what the Pentagon calls “unidentified weather phenomena” (UAP) is dangerous data when enemies of the United States, such as Russia or China, use unknown and highly advanced surveillance technologies.

UFO phenomenon analysts confirm this Joe Biden could post more information