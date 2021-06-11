YouTube releases its own version of Tik Tok, YouTube Shorts

5 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Youtube shorts ready for Latin america, Cucumber short videos from The Google that you seek to confront tik tok and the rollers from Instagram

This new social network led by hand Youtube It promises to be the new way to experience, create and watch short videos that enter the game and even seek to dislodge Tik Tok from its niche as the premier platform for short video consumption.

YouTube Short will run through your YouTube account and expand the functionality you already had with Google apps, such as using the videos in your library to create fun stories, and editing your videos there to create one.

Photo: Adobe Stock

Latin American countries where you can actually enjoy YouTube shorts

These are the Latin American countries where YouTube short clips are actually available.

Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Uruguay and Venezuela. Of course, the version is in beta testing only and they will gradually add functions and changes to improve the application.

Youtube shorts llega a mexico-2

Photo: Adobe Stock

How do YouTube shorts work?

The app focuses on three themes, Create, Discover, and Watch. Within the create option, users will be able to record, edit and record various videos, add music and many other options to create the perfect short films.

Discover will allow you to browse specially created content from YouTube Shorts and the community Youtube, and to be able to watch videos without stopping.

The new function seeks to create on the next short video streaming platform and try to displace other social networks. Therefore, it seeks to invite YouTubers, content creators and influencers to create a rich database that can aggregate the best of the best.

More Stories

The interest of US presidents in this phenomenon – UNO TV

13 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Pope Francis rejects Cardinal Reinhard Marx’s resignation on charges of sexual abuse of minors

21 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Argentina’s president apologizes after saying ‘Mexicans are out of Indians’

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Animal revived after freezing for 24,000 years in Siberia

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

The European Union announces the creation of a Covid certificate for vaccinated people

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Brussels urged the European Union to increase pressure on the Lukashenko regime and warned against strengthening the alliance with Russia

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Eating a healthy diet in the face of COVID-19

46 mins ago Mia Thompson

So you can use the app as a notepad

51 mins ago Leo Adkins

Chucky Lozano is among the nine victims of Mexico’s US tour

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

La Nación / Paraguay expects Brazil to renew its oxygen export license

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

Putin supports US initiative to suspend Covid vaccine patents

5 hours ago Cynthia Porter